The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker’s Persistence Frustrates Audra

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 17, 2024
Zuleyka Silver

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker exits the room asking Audra to update him on any progress. Just then, she receives a text from Philippe saying Tucker’s on the rope and is pushing him to meet later. Audra flashes back to Tucker’s declaration he’s through with Ashley and dedicated to working things out with her. Further, Glissade is hers if she still wants it. In real time, Audra thinks it’s sad Tucker thought she needed his handouts. Audra receives a text from Victor asking her to let him know once the board has voted.

After Audra responds to Victor, Tucker returns which exasperates her. He begs her only to have a conversation with him. Audra says she regrets every second she wasted on Tucker. He implores her not to go through with her plans and just walks in the room.

