Access Hollywood Re-Upped in Syndication Through 2026

Get ready for more Access Hollywood. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal has renewed the entertainment program in syndication through 2026 in syndication, along with companion show Access Daily with Mario & Kit. In its current season, the show's 28th in broadcast syndication, Access Hollywood has averaged approximately 1.1 million viewers daily.

According to Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, Access Hollywood has been sold to top station groups nationwide, as well as NBCUniversal Local’s NBC Owned Television Stations. Wilson stated:

We’re thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC-owned stations, bringing the ‘Access’ brand to local stations for additional seasons, Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our seasoned production team work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on Access Hollywood and Access Daily.

Therese Gamba, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President of Acquired Programming, NBCUniversal Local, added:

Access Hollywood and Access Daily deliver engaging and entertaining content to our audiences, which has made them an indelible part of our NBC stations’ lineups. We’re excited to continue to serve as the home of Access Hollywood and Access Daily in leading markets across the nation.

On Instagram, anchor Mario Lopez shared a screenshot from an article from The Hollywood Reporter regarding the news

