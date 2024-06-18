Skip to main content

Access Hollywood Re-Upped in Syndication Through 2026

Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Get ready for more Access Hollywood. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal has renewed the entertainment program in syndication through 2026 in syndication, along with companion show Access Daily with Mario & Kit. In its current season, the show's 28th in broadcast syndication, Access Hollywood has averaged approximately 1.1 million viewers daily.

According to Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, Access Hollywood has been sold to top station groups nationwide, as well as NBCUniversal Local’s NBC Owned Television Stations. Wilson stated:

Therese Gamba, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President of Acquired Programming, NBCUniversal Local, added:

On Instagram, anchor Mario Lopez shared a screenshot from an article from The Hollywood Reporter regarding the news, saying:

Hoover posted on Instagram:

