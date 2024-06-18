Days of Our Lives Recap: Maggie and Xander Discuss Konstantin’s Death

Suzanne Rogers, Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Leo calls and launches into a play by play of his dreams. Marlena stops him saying he needs to make an appointment. Before he can continue, she begs off as Alex arrives for his scheduled appointment.

They catch up about the Konstantin mess when Alex shifts directions to talk about Theresa. He takes Marlena through everything that happened before and after the wedding, including clearing the air with Brady. Marlena wonders why Alex wasn’t fully committed before what happened at the wedding. Alex says he couldn’t trust her but now believes he can based on how she dumped Brady to be with him. Further, the experience at the wedding makes him believe it’s time to settle down with someone he loves.

Marlena is impressed with Alex’s progress both in therapy and life. Alex asks Marlena if she thinks he should trust Theresa. She pushes it back to him saying what matters is if Alex can trust Theresa.

Kiriakis Mansion – Maggie’s Room: Maggie awakens with Sarah by her side. She can’t believe she slept through the entire night. Maggie remembers everything with Konstantin and asks Sarah if he’s locked away. She says he’s dead and Xander walks in to say he killed him. Maggie asks if Konstantin is really dead. Sarah confirms he’s gone and explains how Xander killed him before he could kill Theresa.

Sarah gets a call and Maggie asks Xander what happened with Theresa. He explains everything and Maggie says it sounds like he didn’t have a choice. Xander looks her square in the eyes and said he absolutely had a choice. He knows he could have shot to injure but chose to kill him. Maggie wonders if he feels guilt but Xander says he’s glad Konstantin is dead. Maggie says she’s glad Konstantin is rotting in hell. Her only request is not having pulled the trigger himself. She thanks Xander for his devotion to Victor. Maggie thinks, in a lot of ways, Xander was closer to Victor than his own sons.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Theresa walks in the room and feels Victor’s judgmental stare. She explains why she’s chosen Alex over Brady and why she helped shaft Xander. Just then, Bonnie walks in. She questions why Xander needs to suffer. Theresa dances around the topic and quickly exits. Bonnie looks at Victor’s portrait and wonders aloud what Theresa’s up to.

Sarah and Bonnie chat about what a bad ass Maggie is. They shift focus to Sarah’s upcoming wedding and she says Xander’s mother never called her back (cue the call from Xander’s mother). Sarah answers the phone and quickly says goodbye. Bonnie questions her and Sarah says the woman who called wasn’t Xander’s mother. The woman didn’t identify herself only that she’s had that phone number for years.

Horton House: Chad reads the latest article about Clyde. Julie walks in and they discuss the possibility of Abigail being alive. As they talk about going to see what’s in the safety deposit box, Jack arrives! They say they’re all getting ready to go to the Juneteenth celebration. Jack and Jennifer were both upset because of the anniversary of Abigail’s death. Jack got in the car, started driving and wound up in Salem.

They talk about Clyde’s new charges and Chad avoids direct answers to questions. Jack goes on to say he overheard them talking about a secret they needed to keep from him and Jennifer. Julie lies like a rug and says they were talking about the time capsule. Chad diverts Jack by sending him upstairs to see the kids.

After a brief visit, Jack returns wondering why Thomas thinks Abigail is alive. Jack is distraught as Abigail feels so alive and present in this house. With that, Jack heads out to check in with Rafe.

Horton Square: Leo finds out Marlena has a cancellation in her schedule and makes the appointment. He looks up and runs into Theresa. They get adorable with one another and he asks for an interview about all the happenings with Konstantin. Theresa says the only connection she had to Konstantin was that he tried to kill her. Leo doesn’t buy what she’s selling. He switches tactics and asks if she wants to dish about Alex. He thinks his readers would love to know her tips on how to score a rich man.

Leo and Theresa get very quippy with one another. He says she reminds him of his friend who recently left town, except she had a better accent and better hair (I SCREAMED when he mentioned the wig which shall not be named!). They both seem very intrigued with one another when Leo’s phone beeps. He says he needs to go to his “shrink” appointment and exits.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Leo arrives, and they launch into the session. Leo has realized he is “pathologically lonely.” He realizes he’s very superficial with everyone except Gwen. He mentions how he betrayed his best friend for Dimitri. Further, he admits Dimitri was his true love. Marlena says he needs to learn to love himself – which leads Leo to bring up RuPaul’s Drag Race and the message about loving oneself.

Endings

Alex updates Theresa on his appointment and then promptly says he loves her. She is caught of card and makes him confirm he means it. Theresa steadies herself and admits she loves him to.

Xander comes downstairs and runs into Sarah who tells him about the phone call from the woman. He thinks maybe everything is working out for the best but Sarah doesn’t seem so certain. Xander says Maggie has always been more of a mother to him than his actual mum.

Maggie puts on Victor’s robe and wraps herself in it. She looks at a picture from their wedding and says Konstantin is dead. He can now rest in peace.

Marlena tells Leo she can help him if he’s willing to put in the work and the time. She says Diana said he was unlovable his entire life. They have to undo that damage. Leo can’t wait to tell his mother how lovable he believes himself to be. He asks about another appointment and Marlena heads out to get her schedule. Leo makes a call asking to visit Diana at Statesville.

Jack walks into the Brady Pub and sees Bonnie. They embrace and talk about Clyde’s capture.

Julie and Chad arrive in Chicago (Rafe’s Office) to look in the safety deposit box.

