Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1124: Top 5 Things We'd Change About Days of Our Lives Right Now

On episode #1124 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels count down the Top 5 Things We'd Change About Days of Our Lives Right Now.

From strengthening its young adult storylines to fixing specific characters and making villains actually scary again, they dive into everything that could improve at DAYS.

Note: This episode was recorded just before Ron Carlivati and Co's writing began airing again.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

