Michael surprises Willow with a birthday party at the pool. Nina pretends to need to see Drew for a work issue in order to crash the party. Drew advocates for her with Willow, who invites Nina to stay. Sasha congratulates Nina on the invite and warns her not to push too hard with Willow.

Carly complains to MIchael about Nina's presence. He claims he only wants what Willow wants and won't control her again.

Carly bitches at Drew because he advocated for Nina and wants to know why. Drew claims he hasn't forgotten what Nina did but says she keeps Crimson profitable. He says Willow is happy which is all he wants.

Curtis talks to Nina about working together with the PR and rollout of the wellness launch. He asks about her working with Drew and Nina says they have reached an understanding.

Willow offers Chase her condolences. She and Chase talk about how things worked out for them, and she admits he was the first man she ever loved. Willow and Sasha girl talk about living with the Quartermaines and how well things are going with Cody.

Cody offers Chase his condolences and seems to mull over Chase's comment about spending time with his father while he could. Cody tells Sasha his conversation with Chase has him thinking about Mac. Cody wonders if he's wasting time he'll want back.

Brook Lynn thanks Carly for giving Gio a job at the pool. She sings Gio's musical praises. After Gio leaves, Carly asks about his parents. Brook Lynn mentions his father died before he was born, and his mother died when he was 10 years old. She says he was raised by the Cerullos.

Drew tells Curtis and Michael he's going to announce his candidacy and appreciates their support. Michael says he got a call about Drew changing his name and he says the Quartermaine name will help him.

Curtis tells Portia that Drew is going to run which means he'll be busier with the wellness launch. Curtis says he likes being his own boss so he's fine with Drew stepping back.

Michael tells Willow that Drew is running and that he's changing his name. Willow is thrilled for Drew. He announces to everyone he'll be running for congress in the 28th district.

Portia tells Liz that Finn is back to work tomorrow but Liz tells her about Finn's drinking. Liz believes Finn will be a danger to his patients. She tells Portia about finding Finn with another woman and the over drinking. She's worried it will impact his patients and she's concerned about Violet. Liz wants Finn to go to rehab and for Portia to convince him.

Finn hides a bottle of alcohol when Alexis comes knocking at the door. She asks about Violet and insists on checking up on her.

Finn takes the bottle out and starts drinking in front of Alexis. He claims alcohol is not his problem and hasn't been doing drugs since his father died. She doesn't see the difference, since it's all addiction.

Finn wants everyone to leave him alone, but Alexis points out Chase lost the same father. Finn says his loss is his to deal with in his way. Alexis tells him to ask for help and he says he will when he needs it.

Alexis brings up Violet again, but Finn says he loves her and she's his whole world. Alexis wants him to go to rehab but he thinks she's overreacting. The two argue about rehab and Finn says he won't abandon Violet. Alexis says he abandons her every time he takes a drink. Finn says she's projecting her sad life on him and kicks her out. She tells him to call her when he hits rock bottom.

