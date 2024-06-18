Perkie’s Observations: Sam and Carly Argue About Jason on General Hospital

Kelly Monaco

On today’s General Hospital recap:



Lucy complains to Scotty about Natalia never being happy with Blaze’s contract. Scotty seems distracted and Lucy gets annoyed when she finds out he's been dealing with Heather's case. Scotty says cobalt poisoning is real and it could have impacted Heather's behavior. Lucy's upset it could mean Heather would be back on the street.

Lucy advocates for the victims and brings up Franco and how his behavior was blamed on the tumors. Scotty agrees Heather did a lot of terrible things in her day and tries to compare her to Lucy, which angers her. Lucy thinks the poison just magnified how terrible Heather was in the first place and that she shouldn't go free. Lucy wants Scotty to stay away from this case.

Sasha tells Cody she thinks he's lonely and Cody admits he doesn't know how to tell Mac the truth since he lied. Cody says he knows he's a coward since he's glad Mac is still away, so he doesn’t have to deal with it. The two start to make out and go into the boathouse for more, but Gio shows up to practice on the dock.

Valentin and Anna enjoy some time together and he claims she's more important to him than business. He gets flirty and the two kiss before he leaves.

John claims he knows who's running Pikeman and tells Jason he has proof it's Anna. He says he has emails between Anna and Brennan, so Jason figures John doesn't need him anymore. John disagrees and believes Anna has been obstructing him all along. He says he needs Jason to get proof Anna is connected to Brennan and Pikeman. Jason agrees so John warns him if Anna covers her tracks, Carly goes to prison.

Sam seeks out Carly to ask her to help Danny, telling her Jason is a danger to their son. She complains about Danny helping Jason with the bullet wound and how he kept it a secret. Carly says she trusts Jason and he wouldn't let any harm come to the kids. Sam says Jason doesn't stay away from danger and can't guarantee Danny's safety.

Sam says she understands Carly's loyalty to Jason, and she feels differently about it. She says her concerns are real and wants Carly to ask Jason to leave Danny alone. Sam says Danny doesn't know how dangerous Jason's life is and doesn't' want Danny becoming like Jason.

Carly says it would break Danny's heart, but Sam says at least he'd be out of danger. Carly questions why Sam made such a big deal out of having a baby with Jason. Carly says Sam can't change her mind now. Sam says she's grown up and Jason isn't the man she thought he was. She says he abandoned his children twice. Carly says she's doing this to punish Jason and not protect Danny.

Carly says Sam can't change her mind now, but Sam says she doesn't want her son to end up like Morgan. Carly claims Sam is doing this because Jason didn't change his life for her. Sam realizes she shouldn't have come to Carly because if Jason changed, he might not put her first anymore. She says Carly will be just as responsible as Jason if something happens to Danny.

Jason tells Anna what John told him and wonders how close she is to Brennan. She claims she's not so close that they trained together but hasn't seen him in decades. Jason tells her John has proof she's been in contact with Brennan for at least five years.

Anna thinks the WSB probably doctored emails and planted them to incriminate her. She thinks Valentin did this to frame her or use her as a decoy. Anna thinks Valentin wouldn't do anything to send her to prison but would use her as a pawn to turn John away from the truth.

Anna says there is no real evidence of anything, but Jason tells her John wants him to find the evidence or Carly will be prosecuted. Jason says he'll have to tell John that Valentin is the head of Pikeman. Anna says they don't have the evidence against Valentin and John will never let him go.

Anna says she'll get the evidence they need, and Jason can hand it over to John and he'll get his life back. Jason agrees but also warns Anna that he'll take Valentin down himself before he lets John hurt Carly.



