John J. York Discusses Cancer Update and Return to General Hospital With GMA

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

General Hospital star John J. York (Mac Scorpio) is getting candid about his cancer battle against both myelodysplastic syndrome and smoldering multiple myeloma with Good Morning America. York was first diagnosed with the two forms of cancer in late 2023 and explained how great everyone has been when he returned to GH. York stated:

Everybody has been very welcoming, very supportive ... I can't tell you how nice it's been, the support that I've gotten.

York explained if it weren't for having ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both diagnosed at 17, the cancer might not have been found as quickly. During one of the doctor's visits to deal with the two existing conditions, his physician first saw the two cancers. York asked his doctor:

'How long would I have if I did nothing?' And he said, 'Three to five years.' And I was like, 'Three to five years? Are you crazy? I feel fantastic.'

York then underwent the most aggressive form of treatment, which was a blood stem cell transplant and chemotherapy, allowing him to get back to acting. After months of looking for a bone marrow donor, York got a call from the NMDP, formerly known as the National Marrow Donor Program and Be the Match, and found an exact match, which enabled him to undergo the stem cell transplant. When the actor returned to the GH set, the cast showed him love with "Mac Is Back" shirts. He remarked:

I just felt so attached that I didn't feel like I missed anything. I feel like I just had a little break, a little vacation, I guess, and had to go through something. And now we're here on kind of the other side of it."

See his interview below.