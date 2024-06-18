Skip to main content

John J. York Discusses Cancer Update and Return to General Hospital With GMA

John J. York, General Hospital

General Hospital star John J. York (Mac Scorpio) is getting candid about his cancer battle against both myelodysplastic syndrome and smoldering multiple myeloma with Good Morning America. York was first diagnosed with the two forms of cancer in late 2023 and explained how great everyone has been when he returned to GH. York stated:

York explained if it weren't for having ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, both diagnosed at 17, the cancer might not have been found as quickly. During one of the doctor's visits to deal with the two existing conditions, his physician first saw the two cancers. York asked his doctor:

York then underwent the most aggressive form of treatment, which was a blood stem cell transplant and chemotherapy, allowing him to get back to acting. After months of looking for a bone marrow donor, York got a call from the NMDP, formerly known as the National Marrow Donor Program and Be the Match, and found an exact match, which enabled him to undergo the stem cell transplant. When the actor returned to the GH set, the cast showed him love with "Mac Is Back" shirts. He remarked:

See his interview below.

