Pat Sajak's Last Wheel of Fortune Episode Yields Four-Year Ratings High

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak's final episode fronting Wheel of Fortune was a hit with fans. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the June 7 ep raked in 11.03 million viewers.

This was the largest audience for the game show since April 29, 2020. Discounting live sporting events, Sajak's last episode became the most-watched program on either broadcast or cable television, no matter the time of day, for the week of June 3-9. 

The last week with Sajak at the helm was also a success. For that time, Wheel of Fortune averaged 8.5 million viewers and achieved an 18-week household rating high of 5.0; both were tops in syndicated programs for the period in question. All five episodes of Sajak's last week hit the top 15 among network, cable, and syndicated telecasts.

