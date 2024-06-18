Trevor St. John Exiting The Young and the Restless

Trevor st. John

Trevor St. John, who has played billionaire Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless since 2022, took to X on June 18 to announce that he is leaving the soap.

The news came as a surprise given that Tucker is currently involved in a major storyline involving a corporate battle with the great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and has two love interests, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson).

The actor offered heartfelt thanks to the show's cast and crew, as well as Y&R's fans.

The show has not yet announced St. John's final airdate. St. John first burst onto the daytime scene as a recast Todd, who was later retconned into Todd's twin brother Victor, on One Life to Live.

His other notable credits include a series regular role on the CW's Roswell, New Mexico.