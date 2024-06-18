Skip to main content

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet Woman Who Played Their AMC Son (VIDEO)

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Live with Kelly and Mark

Fresh off their Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Daytime Emmy win, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got a blast from the past on Live with Kelly and Mark. In fact, they had a surprise connection with an audience member they worked with in their days on All My Children.

Ripa recalled that her character, Hayley, had a son with Consuelos' character, Mateo. The two have wondered in the years since leaving Pine Valley what happened to baby Enzo. Ripa then revealed:

The actress who played the infant showed a picture of her being held by Ripa. The young woman noted that she had a twin brother, saying:

She is now almost 23, very close in age to Consuelos and Ripa's own daughter Lola. She recalled:

Watch the fun reunion below.

