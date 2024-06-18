WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet Woman Who Played Their AMC Son (VIDEO)
Fresh off their Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Daytime Emmy win, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got a blast from the past on Live with Kelly and Mark. In fact, they had a surprise connection with an audience member they worked with in their days on All My Children.
Ripa recalled that her character, Hayley, had a son with Consuelos' character, Mateo. The two have wondered in the years since leaving Pine Valley what happened to baby Enzo. Ripa then revealed:
The actress who played the infant showed a picture of her being held by Ripa. The young woman noted that she had a twin brother, saying:
Recommended Articles
She is now almost 23, very close in age to Consuelos and Ripa's own daughter Lola. She recalled:
Watch the fun reunion below.