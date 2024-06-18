WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Meet Woman Who Played Their AMC Son (VIDEO)

Fresh off their Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Daytime Emmy win, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got a blast from the past on Live with Kelly and Mark. In fact, they had a surprise connection with an audience member they worked with in their days on All My Children.

Ripa recalled that her character, Hayley, had a son with Consuelos' character, Mateo. The two have wondered in the years since leaving Pine Valley what happened to baby Enzo. Ripa then revealed:

And baby Enzo is in our audience today!

The actress who played the infant showed a picture of her being held by Ripa. The young woman noted that she had a twin brother, saying:

At the time, he didn't have enough hair, so I was baby Enzo for you.

She is now almost 23, very close in age to Consuelos and Ripa's own daughter Lola. She recalled:

So on the set, my mom held Lola and you held me.

Watch the fun reunion below.