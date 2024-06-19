Ex-Days of Our Lives Star Arianne Zucker Talks Donald Trump

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

It's been eight years since former President Donald Trump's lewd comments about ex-Days of Our Lives star Arianne Zucker surfaced from his interview in 2005 with then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. Throughout the years, the actress has kept relatively quiet about the graphic comments Trump was caught on a hot mic when AH covered his cameo on DAYS where he told Bush:

I’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful woman. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p---y.

During the fallout of the comments in 2016, Zucker spoke with The Today Show and said:

Not with that type of personality, I wasn't shocked, which is probably why it doesn't mean much to me.

Now, during an appearance on the “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" podcast, Zucker was asked about her thoughts regarding Trump and Bush's comments today and if she felt different about Trump now. Zucker stated:

I don't. I didn't then and I don't now. I think as far as if we're gonna… I don't really like talking talking politics but you know as far as the way he speaks, could he do a better job of it? Absolutely. I think there are policies that were great that he did. I'm sure our pockets felt a little bit better four years ago than they do now. I know mine did and so I think there are things without getting too much into that felt were really great. I'm not going to judge the system; I think people can probably hear the way I think, by the way... By the things that I'm saying. But I'm very in the middle of what's going on in this country, and I mean, if this is the conversation we want to have, I just feel like there is weaponization on both sides. So now you're, I'm looking at it from a different point of view, going, ‘Donald Trump could be anybody right now,’ and that's what's scary, right? So I think there is an attack personally, but when it comes to the actual Access Hollywood situation, I don't have. I feel the same way I did thenthe way I feel now because I didn't want that to change my life.

Watch a clip of the interview below.