B&B's Matthew Atkinson Teases Shocking Change When Thomas Returns

When Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) comes back to town on The Bold and the Beautiful, things might look a bit different. Atkinson talked about what Thomas would know about goings-on in L.A. and hinted at what fans can expect from the fashion designer to Soap Opera Digest.

Expect Thomas back on screen starting Friday, June 21. But he isn't up to date with everything secret going on with the Logans, Forresters, and Spencers. For one, Thomas isn't aware of the burgeoning attraction his ex Hope (Annika Noelle) feels for his brother-in-law Finn (Tanner Novlan). Atkinson said:

From Thomas’s point of view, he knows nothing about it, and so maybe that helps my point of view. I’ll just say I know nothing about it. But yeah, there have definitely been some interesting changes [while] Thomas was out of town.

He noted:

So I had a conversation with Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] about phone conversations that she had with Thomas while he was out of town, things like that that would’ve gotten to Thomas, but nothing else. So that when I’m coming in, I’m only [finding out] the information coming back that would’ve been revealed naturally. So it makes it a whole lot easier in developing reactions when you’re shooting these scenes. So there’s probably a huge wealth of things that happened that I don’t even know about.

Thomas hasn't apparently been just doodling while in Paris. Atkinson previewed: