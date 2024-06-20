Skip to main content

B&B's Matthew Atkinson Teases Shocking Change When Thomas Returns

When Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) comes back to town on The Bold and the Beautiful, things might look a bit different. Atkinson talked about what Thomas would know about goings-on in L.A. and hinted at what fans can expect from the fashion designer to Soap Opera Digest.

Expect Thomas back on screen starting Friday, June 21. But he isn't up to date with everything secret going on with the Logans, Forresters, and Spencers. For one, Thomas isn't aware of the burgeoning attraction his ex Hope (Annika Noelle) feels for his brother-in-law Finn (Tanner Novlan). Atkinson said:

He noted:

Thomas hasn't apparently been just doodling while in Paris. Atkinson previewed:

