The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Basks in Brooke’s Ascension to Power

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for June 20, 2024
Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke are celebrating at Forrester Creations. Hope congratulates Brooke on her new role as co-CEO. Brooke is thrilled but says they need to cooperate with Steffy. Hope says that’s cool as long as she does the same. Brooke says they just need to give her some time to get used to the situation. Hope wants to do a happy dance but promises to keep her joy to herself. Brooke stops her daughter and revisits the question of Hope’s feelings for Finn.

