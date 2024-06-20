Katherine Kelly Lang, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Brooke are celebrating at Forrester Creations. Hope congratulates Brooke on her new role as co-CEO. Brooke is thrilled but says they need to cooperate with Steffy. Hope says that’s cool as long as she does the same. Brooke says they just need to give her some time to get used to the situation. Hope wants to do a happy dance but promises to keep her joy to herself. Brooke stops her daughter and revisits the question of Hope’s feelings for Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Backing Brooke for co-CEO Infuriates Steffy

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!