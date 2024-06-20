The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Backing Brooke for co-CEO Infuriates Steffy

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter, Steffy, Hope, Brooke and Ridge sit around a conference table at Forrester Creations. Steffy asks Brooke how long she’s known about Ridge’s intentions for her to be co-CEO. Her response lets Steffy know her father approached Brooke first. Ridge says he wanted to pitch the idea to see if she even had interest. He goes on to say Brooke initially said no as she was concerned about how Steffy would feel. Ridge says he pushed the idea because he believes Brooke is what’s best for Forrester Creations. Steffy isn’t convinced and believes her father needs to continue to be by her side.

Ridge assures Steffy they will continue to work together but he needs to focus on design. Steffy still can’t understand why he didn’t come to her. She thinks this is a personal decision, not one focused on business. Carter steps in saying Brooke has decades of experience at the company along with the Belief formula and the Bedroom line (Someone remembered! Thank you, Carter!). Hope pipes up saying she believes her mother is best suited to help move Forrester forward, if she’ll only say yes.

Later in the episode, Brooke agrees to be co-CEO of Forrester Creations.

