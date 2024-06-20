Days of Our Lives Recap: Abe and Paulina Celebrate Their Family on Juneteenth

Sal Stowers, Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman, James Reynolds, Jackée Harry

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: A despondent Chanel looks at the closed sign on Sweet Bits’ door. Just then, Lani appears and they embrace. Lani says Eli took the kids over to see Paulina and Abe. She asks why Chanel looks so despondent and she learns about Johnny’s new job and their upcoming move. Lani is glad she and Eli came back to town in time to see them off.

Lani asks about the pregnancy and Chanel updates her about the latest check-up. They won’t know for a while about the possible exposure to radiation. Lani asks about Paulina and Chanel says she couldn’t leave town without making up. That being said, she’s worried about EJ’s reaction.

Paulina and Abe’s Pad: Paulina wishes Abe a Happy Anniversary and Happy Juneteenth! Her excitement is muted as she’s about to send her daughter off to Los Angeles. Just then, Eli arrives with Jules and Carver in tow. He asks about the “goodbye and good luck” sign but Abe avoids the topic. Eli says Lani stopped by Sweet Bits to see Chanel.

They talk a bit about the current tension between Paulina and Chanel. Eli says he and Lani both understand why she did what she did. Paulina says they made up but is still losing her daughter. She updates Eli on the details of Johnny’s new gig, just as Chanel and Lani arrive home. After a brief political discussion, Johnny arrives to join the party.

Paulina gives Johnny the business about the move before they return to their family celebration. Johnny interrupts asking if it would be ok for EJ to join. Just then, EJ walks in asking if he’s allowed to stay.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Stefan and EJ bicker over drinks. EJ says he’s confident he’ll be reinstated as D.A. of Salem. Stefan said he’d better make it happen or he’ll out the secret of Jude’ s paternity. Just then, Johnny arrives and asks about their discussion. Stefan avoids the situation and exits.

Johnny updates EJ on the latest doctor’s appointment and how they heard the heartbeat. He goes on to tell his father he’s taken a job in Los Angeles. Johnny provides details and EJ congratulates his son. He admires his son’s conviction and his willingness to follow his own dreams. EJ tells Johnny to always prioritize his family.

EJ tells Paulina he’s glad they can put aside their differences to celebrate their children. They snark about the Concerned Citizens of Salem, Paulina’s potential recall and EJ’s reappointment as D.A. Abe and Paulina realize he’s blackmailing them when Johnny walks up. EJ avoids the conversation and offers the DiMera jet to anyone who wants to visit the couple in California. Later, he asks Paulina if they can make a deal or will he need to amp up the pressure?

Eli says he’s taking the twins to go see Julie.

Chicago: Julie and Chad await the arrival of the safety deposit box. Just then, Theodore J. Mooney (anyone remember The Lucy Show?) arrives, introduces himself and promptly asks for the combination – which they don’t have. Chad explains they were given permission by the owner to open the box. However, the box isn’t in Officer Goldman’s name. If they don’t have the code, Mr. Mooney (giggle) can’t open the box.

Julie presses but Mr. Mooney says there is no way to open the box as the only person who holds the code is the box’s owner. Chad calls Rafe and asks for a favor. He quickly comes through and provides Chad with the code. Mr. Mooney returns and leaves them with the box.

Chad enters the code and finds a flash drive. They connect the flash drive and find a grainy video of an empty room. Just then, they see a blond woman from behind. Every time she turns towards the camera, a shadow hides her face. They replay the video in hopes of catching more detail.

Brady Pub: Outside, Jada runs into Rafe and asks about Gabi’s case. She says Clyde will help in exchange for his charges being reduced. Jada thinks they can work together to get Clyde to talk. She wants him to tell Clyde he wants to help him restart his drug operation.

Stefan wonders why Jada is asking him to engage in such an activity. Jada wants to help with Gabi’s case but has yet to inform Rafe of her plan. Stefan is tempted as Gabi has recently been placed in solitary confinement due to a fight with another inmate (possibly Diana?). He’s worried going after Clyde will put his wife in more danger. Besides, Stefan thinks there might be another alternative.

Jada inquires about the other plan, but Stefan avoids the topic. He continues saying he’s unwilling to tussle with Clyde. Jada isn’t convinced and pushes for details about what Stefan is planning. She thinks Stefan is planning to bust Gabi out of prison. He denies it but she still thinks he’s up to something. With that, Stefan exits.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Maggie and Xander Discuss Konstantin’s Death

Endings

Eli arrives at the Horton House to find Julie already back (let’s just go with it). He explains why he’s in town and says the twins are in the kitchen with Doug. Eli asks about the trip to Chicago and Julie is evasive about the reason.

Chad arrives at the Salem PD and asks to see Clyde. Jada says he’s headed to a supermax prison and won’t be allowed visitors.

Stefan is enjoying a drink when EJ arrives back. He threatens EJ who says he’s been reinstated as D.A. EJ assures his brother his first order of business will be to reopen Gabi’s case.

Paulina calls Melinda who is rightfully pissed and confused by her sudden change of heart . She reminds Melinda she serves at the pleasure of the mayor and offers her the head of sanitation, which leads Ms. Trask to hang up (I hope Melinda takes up the Concerned Citizens mantle and runs against Paulina in a recall election!).

Paulina returns to the party and they discuss how Chanel’s cakes aren’t traditional for celebrating Juneteenth. Abe agrees and decides to read a poem to commemorate the occasion. He pulls up “We Rose” by Kristina Kay and reads it aloud (powerful).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!