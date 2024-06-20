Days of Our Lives Recap: Sophia’s Jealousy Endangers Tate and Holly’s Secret Plans

Madelyn Kientz, Louis Tomeo, Ashley Puzemis, Leo Howard, Eric Martsolf

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Marlena is thrilled when Eric arrives. (We know he’s feeling better because he’s clean shaven) She’s seen the notice in the newspaper about Sloan and the divorce. Marlena worries about Eric spending this much time with EJ and Nicole. Eric assures Marlena that Nicole no longer has feelings for him and his own feelings mean nothing. Marlena pushes and Eric bites back. He apologizes and Marlena asks Eric over for dinner. He agrees as long as they don’t discuss Nicole.

University Hospital – Lobby: Nicole and Dr. Greene chat about Jude and how she didn’t overreact by bringing him in for a visit. She mentions Holly and Dr. Greene says she’s in his brother Aaron’s class. He says they were supposed to go to prom together, but she pulled out. Nicole admits she’s the reason for the cancellation. She assures Dr. Greene that Aaron isn’t the problem as Holly is grounded. Dr. Greene says he knows a little about parenting as he is now in charge of his younger siblings (hmmm…).

Brady Pub: Tate chats with Holly about their secret plans for prom. Tate keeps their secret meeting place to himself and says he’ll text Holly when he’s going to leave the dance. Holly feels badly for lying to Sophia as she has it bad for Tate (Could we be setting up some revenge?).

Aaron arrives and they talk about prom. They discuss their dates and how Aaron is thrilled for the chance to be close to Sophia. Tate says he’ll have plenty of time as he only wants to be with Holly, just as Sophia walks in. She continues to listen as they review the entire situation, including how Tate ended up asking Sophia.

Sophia walks in and pretends she didn’t hear any of the conversation. Just then, Tate leaves saying he needs to get ready. Aaron thanks Sophia for allowing him to tag along with her and Tate. Just then, his phone rings with a call from Nicole (why in the world didn’t Holly call?). Holly takes the phone and asks if she still wants to go with her to prom. Aaron trips over himself saying yes.

Aaron tells Sophia about Holly and how great it will be for the four of them to hang out. Sophia gets snarky and says it will be a night to remember.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Stefan chat about his reappointment as DA. Stefan is pleased with the progress but reminds him the work isn’t done until Gabi is free. They snark back and forth before Stefan once again says EJ needs to keep moving or he’ll tell Nicole everything. Just then, Holly enters and gripes about Nicole. With that, Stefan leaves.

Holly is still fuming because of prom. EJ brings up New Year’s Eve but Holly says she’s sick of being told what to do. Just then, Nicole walks in and says she’s cleared to go to prom.

Nicole explains she knows she’s been too harsh but Holly says she just wants to stay home. Nicole pushes forward and explains about Aaron’s brother Mark having examined Jude at the hospital. They talked and she now knows Aaron doesn’t have a date. (I wonder if Jude’s slight fever will grow into some full-blown illness). She calls Aaron and Nicole is thrilled when everything seems to work out.

Holly walks into the foyer and calls Tate. She tells him the universe hates them. Holly explains about Nicole’s change of heart and worries about his parents being chaperones. Tate promises to figure out a way for them to be together.

Nicole and EJ discuss the turn of events with Holly and are engaged in a hug when Stefan returns. He assumes EJ telling Nicole about his return to the DA’s office is the cause for their celebration. EJ gets awkward and tells Nicole about the sudden return to office. Stefan says he’s thrilled as EJ has agreed to reopen Gabi’s case.

Kiriakis Mansion: Theresa nervously paces when Brady enters. She tells him about the I love yous she swapped with Alex and then says it’s a lie. She doesn’t love Alex. She loves him. Brady can’t believe what she’s saying as Theresa goes on to say she’s only with Alex because of the money. She knows she’s being risky but wants to follow her heart. Brady thinks he’s, once again, being set up. Theresa begs him for another chance and he kisses her. Brady pulls away and says, “you need to wake up!”

Theresa wakes up and finds Brady at the foot of the couch. He says he got her message and wonders why she called him over. Theresa covers saying they need to talk about the prom and on the same page about Tate and Holly. Silly, foolish Brady says Tate has been distancing himself from Holly. Theresa fills him in on how she saw the two of them the day before. Brady continues to be foolish when Theresa sends him away to get dressed for their evening.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate is telling Holly about making plans for them to be together when Brady walks in. Tate lies saying the call was from Aaron but also relays the news about Holly going to prom. Tate asks his dad to be cool with the situation. Brady balks but promises to keep Theresa at bay.

Marlena and Eric arrive home to get pictures of both the chaperones and Tate. Theresa arrives and they exchange glances and flirty banter. Brady quickly updates her on Nicole’s change of heart and Holly going to the prom. Sophia arrives and Theresa fawns over how beautiful she looks. Sophia returns the compliments and Theresa says she’s the best girl Tate ever dated. On cue, a gussied-up Tate walks in and greets a somewhat icy Sophia.

Theresa apologizes to Tate for going off on him about Holly. Tate forgives his mother, and she says she thinks he and Sophia make a cute couple. Marlena declares it picture time and Eric takes over. After they finish, Marlena helps Tate with his boutonniere. This distraction allows Sophia time to go to Theresa and say there’s something she thinks she should know (A new trouble maker!).

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Dr. Greene (Mark) arrives with Aaron in tow. They make small talk with EJ and Nicole until a dressed up Holly enters the room. The two separate and discuss the change in plans before Nicole says it’s picture time.

Endings

Marlena and Eric sit and look at all the pictures of Tate and Sophia. She thinks his smile is fake and doesn’t think he’s really happy. Marlena gets snarky about her children and grandchildren’s love lives and wonders what she’s allowed to talk about.

Stefan sends Nicole the pictures of Holly and Aaron. He says he sends the same to EJ, but his message reminds his brother to clear Gabi TOMORROW (really?) or else.

Tate and Sophia arrive for the prom. As they take selfies, Aaron and Holly arrive and awkward conversation ensues. At that moment, Brady and Theresa arrive and push the foursome to head into the gym. Before Holly enters, Theresa warns Holly to keep her distance from Tate or risk being kicked out. Brady questions her behavior and Theresa tells him Tate and Holly are up to something.

