Perkie’s Observations: Mac Is BACK on General Hospital

John J. York

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Alexis tells Chase things did not go well with Finn. Chase thanks her for trying and Brook Lynn says they're concerned about Violet. They wonder if Alexis has advice for them and suggests they call a social worker to help them moving forward.

Sonny runs into Gio and the two discuss him moving to Port Charles and attending PCU. Gio says PCU gave him a scholarship and wants to make his own way. He talks to Josslyn about how Sonny has helped him out and his appreciation.

Sonny joins Natalia who brings up Kristina and how she was helpful during Blaze’s recording session. Natalia admits she grew up in an environment that wasn't accepting of a relationship between two women. Natalia has to leave and gives Sonny a flash drive to give to Brook Lynn.

Sonny gives Brook Lynn the flash drive when she shows up but wonders why she is so upset. Brook Lynn tells him she's worried about Violet and Finn's drinking which ironically angers Sonny. He compares the situation to his own childhood and is hopeful Brook Lynn won't let anything bad happen to Violet.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Sam and Carly Argue About Jason

Chase meets with Stella and gives her a hypothetical scenario, which she immediately recognizes. He says he's willing to do anything to keep the child safe so Stella tells him to document everything. She tells him to build a case for Violet.

Diane has a letter from the court of appeals for Alexis, but she doesn't want to read it. Diane reads it and tells her the court vacated her disbarment. Diane says there is a two-year suspension of her legal license, but it started four years ago. She says Alexis needs to take a 48-hour course and then pass the bar in order to get back to work. The two women celebrate.

Maxie and the kids are thrilled when Mac returns from his assignment, including (a brand new) Bailey Lu. Cody drops off James and the two make small talk.

Tracy finds Cody upset at the stables and he tells her about the DNA test and how he lied to his father. He's worried his father will be furious he lied but Tracy has the opposite thought. She says he has an opportunity for a fresh start. He can admit he lied and start a new relationship.

Maxie and Mac discuss Cody and how good he's been with James. Maxie complains when Felicia repeatedly ignores her text to come home for a surprise. When Felicia finally arrives home, she wonders what the emergency was and is overjoyed to see Mac, finally home. (I'm not crying, you're crying)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!