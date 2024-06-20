Perkie’s Observations: Spinelli and Sam Discover Jason Was Protecting Carly on General Hospital

Bradford Anderson, Kelly Monaco

Carly tells Jason she's worried about his relationship with Drew. She says Drew is running for congress which is fine with Jason. Carly mentions there will be public scrutiny and doesn't think Jason can handle that kind of attention.



Carly worries about the family having to put up with the headlines. She's upset he doesn't have the life he should because he lost two years. Carly wants to know what caused him to lose all that time. Jason swears it was an important job and will take his life back once it's finished.

Mac talks to Felicia about the time he spent with Frisco and how he was thanked for being a father to Maxie and Georgie. Felicia is grateful to have Mac in their lives and he says he never wanted it any other way. Anna and Robert show up to welcome Mac home. The four make small talk and Anna tells Mac about Jagger being back in town and working for the FBI.

Violet worries about leaving Finn home alone while she goes to the pool. Finn promises he'll be busy at work and is fine. After Georgie picks up Violet, Finn has a moment where he takes out a bottle but then changes his mind and heads to the hospital.

Maxie and the kids head to the pool where they run into Nina. She tells Maxie about how happy she is for being allowed at Willow's birthday party. Maxie says Nina wasn't being honest with Willow. Nina says she has Drew on her side and Willow cares for him. Maxie warns Nina to be careful in case Willow finds out about their secret affair. Nina says they're consenting adults and Drew's getting something out of this as well. She tells Maxie about Drew running for congress and how she'll help him win.

Josslyn tells Gio about Trina's loss and how she's been fragile lately. He promises to tread carefully around Trina. Dex shows up and he and Josslyn make googly eyes at each other. He asks for her help with a police station volleyball game, and she wants his help moving into the new place.

Terry talks to Liz about Finn. Liz admits she loves him, and he needs help but is worried about her own boys and Violet.

Finn finds Liz and says they can work together. He tells Portia he's ready to get back to work. Portia says she and Terry want a word with him first.

Portia says they cleared his calendar for the day and need to discuss his drinking. Finn is upset they're taking Liz's word for it and says he'll submit to a blood test. Terry says they can't risk him working with patients while under the influence. Portia says he can only work under supervision, and they'll monitor his attendance at AA meetings and conduct regular blood tests.

Terry says if he refuses, they'll report him to the medical board where he could lose his license. Finn angrily reminds them how he saved the hospital and their jobs. He calls them hypocrites, but Portia says they care about him. Finn says other than Violet, medicine is all that he has and accuses them of wanting to take it away from him. Finn quits.

Finn accuses Liz of exacting revenge by turning him in. Liz says she did it for the patients, Violet and him. Turning him in was the only way to get the real Finn back. Finn says he doesn't want Liz anywhere near Violet and to stay away from both of them.

Portia tells Liz she did the right thing and hopes Finn will pick himself back up but continues to worry about Violet. Finn heads home and drowns his sorrows in alcohol.

Sam reminds Spinelli that they can't get caught snooping on the FBI servers. Spinelli says the FBI files are there and they can play the recording, but they can't delete it. The two watch the video and Sam is super pissed Jason did all this to protect Carly. Sam is angry that Jason put Carly above everyone else, but Spinelli defends Jason's actions. Sam says there is no nobility in abandoning your children to protect a grown woman who chose this life. Sam asks Spinelli to make a copy of the recording. He asks her to hold off doing anything with it, but Sam says she's going to protect her children at all costs.

Jason summons Anna and asks if she's gotten any further in her investigation of Valentin. He says Jagger is all over him and mentions Drew running for congress. Jason says he's running out of time and Anna swears she'll get the evidence he needs to save Carly.

Sam tracks down Carly to have her hear the recording.

