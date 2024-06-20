Skip to main content

Tamron Hall Show Gets Ratings Bumps in Key Demos For Week of June 3

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall is continuing to perform well in key demographics, according to national live+same day program ratings. Per a new ABC press release, for the week of June 3, the Tamron Hall-hosted chatfest ranked third among syndicated talk shows with Women 18-49 and Women 25-54.

Tamron Hall's ratings also went up week-to-week. The program increased by 5% in Households (achieving a 0.64 rating versus 0.61), 4% in Total Viewers (947,000 versus 913,000), and 4% in Women 25-54 (128,000 versus 123,000).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

Season 6 of Tamron Hall Posts 17 Percent Ratings Spike Week of November 18 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Show Achieves Notable Highs Among Women 18-49 and Women 25-54

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Tamron Hall
Talk Shows

Tamron Hall Sees Ratings Spike

By Jillian BoweComment
Vivica A. Fox, Ina Garten
Talk Shows

Vivica A. Fox and Ina Garten Among Tamron Hall Guests Week of Sept. 30

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment