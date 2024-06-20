Tamron Hall Show Gets Ratings Bumps in Key Demos For Week of June 3

AFF/Steven Bergman

Tamron Hall is continuing to perform well in key demographics, according to national live+same day program ratings. Per a new ABC press release, for the week of June 3, the Tamron Hall-hosted chatfest ranked third among syndicated talk shows with Women 18-49 and Women 25-54.

Tamron Hall's ratings also went up week-to-week. The program increased by 5% in Households (achieving a 0.64 rating versus 0.61), 4% in Total Viewers (947,000 versus 913,000), and 4% in Women 25-54 (128,000 versus 123,000).