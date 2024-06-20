Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Audra Keeps Her Eyes on the Glissade Prize

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 20, 2024
Zuleyka Silver

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Nate and Audra are gossiping at the GCAC. Nate can’t believe Tucker faked a heart attack. Audra would find the entire situation humorous if she wasn’t so pissed at him. Overall, she finds the whole situation pathetic as Tucker knew she already had the entire Board in her pocket. Nate is impressed with Audra’s victory. She admits she had doubts but kept focused on the goal and made it happen. Audra says her only goal moving forward is to make Glissade a success. Nate reminds Audra that Tucker will be out for revenge and always plays dirty.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel and Lily Choose Compromise Over Courtroom Drama

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

