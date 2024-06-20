The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel and Lily Choose Compromise Over Courtroom Drama

Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Heather and Daniel are chatting at Crimson Lights. She reminds him they are on the side of right and good. Daniel appreciates the pep talk but doesn’t think the lawsuit he filed against Chancellor-Winters is a black and white situation. He’s thankful for the break Lily provided him despite the end result. Heather wonders if his reluctance is about the lawsuit or facing Lily.

Lily, Devon and Nate are meeting with their lawyer discussing Daniel’s lawsuit. Devon asks about their chances. The lawyer notes the arbiter is often on the side of big business. She doesn’t want them to get cocky but doesn’t think Daniel stands a chance. Devon and Nate are relieved while Lily isn’t quite so certain.

Later in the episode: Daniel wants to let the lawsuit go and move forward just as Lily pitches a settlement idea to Devon and Nate. The two meet and decide the game will remain with Chancellor-Winters and the company will set up a trust for Lucy.

