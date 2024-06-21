Skip to main content

Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives

Gabi Hernandez is returning to Days of Our Lives with a new face.  Cherie Jimenez will make her first appearance as the fan-favorite character on June 27, Deadline reports. 

Gabi, who was previously played by Camila Banus, was last seen on-screen in November 2023. Gabi has been imprisoned ever since. In a recent interview Days headwriter Ron Carlivati teased, "look for some twists and turns and a new Gabi getting out of jail to shake things up, which I think will be really fun."

Jimenez is a newcomer to daytime, but has a substantial acting resume including a recurring role on Banshee and guest star appearances on The Newsroom, Pretty Little Liars and NCIS.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3253
Days of Our Lives

DAYS First Impressions: Cherie Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Cherie Hernandez, Gabi, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Cherie Jimenez Talks Fan Bullying and What's Coming up For Gabi

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Cherie Jimenez (2)
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Cherie Jimenez Reveals A New Gabi is Coming Post-Divorce

By Jillian BoweComment
Cheri Jimenez as Gabi Hernandez
Days of Our Lives

Cherie Jimenez Teases Gabi's Pending Release From Jail on DAYS

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment