Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives

NBC/Sony/Corday Productions

Gabi Hernandez is returning to Days of Our Lives with a new face. Cherie Jimenez will make her first appearance as the fan-favorite character on June 27, Deadline reports.

Gabi, who was previously played by Camila Banus, was last seen on-screen in November 2023. Gabi has been imprisoned ever since. In a recent interview Days headwriter Ron Carlivati teased, "look for some twists and turns and a new Gabi getting out of jail to shake things up, which I think will be really fun."

Jimenez is a newcomer to daytime, but has a substantial acting resume including a recurring role on Banshee and guest star appearances on The Newsroom, Pretty Little Liars and NCIS.