Days of Our Lives Recap: Tate and Holly Enjoy a Private Prom at the Salem Inn

Horton Square: Leo is sitting at a table acting out his upcoming confrontation with Diana. Just then, a shirtless and sweaty Alex approaches. Leo gets flirty and Alex wants to drink his water (seems like a pattern). Alex tries to get away when Leo updates him about his encounter with Theresa. He thinks Theresa is legitimately in love with him. Alex says he had the same conversation with Dr. Evans. Leo admits he’s also in treatment with Marlena and thinks there may be hope for him, yet.

Leo talks about going to Statesville to see his mother and Alex wishes him luck. Leo notes Alex’s own parental woes as Victor was no prize. He goes on to say Alex is lucky he was actually raised by Justin.

Salem High School: Theresa tells Brady about Sophia revealing Tate and Holly’s secret plans.

Inside the sparsely attended prom, Holly is complaining about the DJ. Sophia gets snarky and takes Tate off to dance. Tate returns and Aaron head off to find Sophia and he and Holly discuss their plans for later in the evening.

Theresa’s concerned about Sophia who was crying her eyes out in the bathroom. Brady thinks it’s all just teen drama and she should steer clear. Theresa still remains focused on catching Tate and Holly before they can sneak away. On cue, Tate finds his parents and says he is feeling gross and wants to go home. Theresa says she’ll drive him but Tate says he wants to walk. With that, he exits. Theresa promptly tells Brady, “I told you so.”

Sophia tells Holly and Aaron about Tate leaving with a headache. She turns to Holly and asks why she hasn’t already left to chase after him. Holly feigns ignorance but Sophia clocks her saying she’s well aware of their plans. Aaron tries to help but Sophia recalls what she overheard at the pub. Holly apologizes as she never wanted to hurt her best friend. Sophia says she wanted Tate but Holly can have him. She says she won’t tell anyone and pushes Holly to go catch up with Tate. With that, she exits.

Poor foolish Brady still thinks there’s nothing going on with Holly and Tate. Just then, Holly arrives saying she’s going to the bathroom. Brady wants to go back into the dance but Theresa follows Holly.

University Hospital – Steve’s Room: Justin arrives and tells Steve that Kayla sent him because he might need a lawyer but didn’t tell him why. Steve agrees he’s hired and goes into breaking Clyde Weston out of prison. Steve refuses to live in fear and wants to turn himself in. Justin says he’ll do his best to work a deal. He asks if anyone else was involved and Steve says it was all on him.

Brady Pub: Kayla and Roman discuss how Ava has been gone for a week. Kayla hopes she’s gone for good just as she arrives back. Ava apologizes for being out of touch and says she took a quick flight to China to update Tripp and Wendy about Clyde. They mention Steve getting shot and Ava worries it was her fault. Kayla says it’s the one thing that wasn’t her fault. Speaking of which, she’s hired Justin to be his lawyer to cover the issues around the prison break. She encourages Ava to hire her own counsel.

Kayla wonders why Ava sticks around Salem now that Tripp is gone. She specifically asks if it’s because of Steve. Ava is annoyed by Kayla’s continued insistence she is focused on Steve, saying all that business was done long ago. Just then, Roman comes back with Steve’s food. Kayla snarks at Ava and makes her exit.

Ava thinks Kayla had one point as she thinks her only reason for being in Salem is to see where she stands with Harris. Roman says Harris hasn’t been back since Clyde’s capture. He has no idea when or if he will return. Ava thinks maybe she should leave town if Harris isn’t coming back. Roman thinks she needs to take a breath before making a major move. He sends her upstairs and says they will reconvene the following day. With that, she heads upstairs.

Horton Square: Brady and Theresa both left the prom to search for Holly and Tate (those kids can surely be trusted to watch themselves). Leo sees them and wonders if they’re on a date. They ask if he’s seen Tate or Holly. Leo flashes back to seeing them separately enter the Salem Inn. Leo flashes back to his encounter with the star-crossed lovers in the park and decides to keep their secret. With that, he makes a quick exit. Brady doesn’t want to search all night and thinks they should head home. Theresa reminds him just how tragic the results were the last time Holly and Tate had a night out. Brady thinks they’re probably somewhere hooking up and realizes they’re directly in front of the Salem Inn.

Salem Inn – Hookup Central: Holly arrives to find Tate decorated the room. He says it’s their own private prom. She’s thrilled and had no clue they would be meeting up at the inn. Tate promises he has no expectations. Holly gets flirty before they kiss and embrace. They make all kinds of small talk when Holly says Sophia knows everything about their plans and is pissed. Tate feels bad but also hopes Sophia and Aaron might hookup. Tate pulls out his phone, they choose a song, and start to dance.

University Hospital – Steve’s Room: Kayla returns and Steve updates her about his conversation with Justin. She isn’t thrilled with the idea of him turning himself in but doesn’t want them to live in fear. She mentions John and Ava which leads Steve to say he took blame for everything.

Kiriakis Mansion: Justin calls the Salem PD and asks for Rafe to call him back. A fully dressed Alex walks in and Justin brings up what happened at the wedding and how worried he was about him. Alex says he’s fine and the situation made him realize how much Theresa means to him. He thinks she’s the one. Justin says he thinks there’s something Alex should know about Theresa. He brings up her recent dalliance with Brady and Alex says he already knew and had his own tryst with Kristen. Justin thinks it’s a false equivalence as Theresa and Brady actually have a history. He’s concerned as any father would be. Alex reminds Justin he’s not his father and his relationships are none of his business (Oooooooh, it makes me furious each and every time Alex’s smug ass pulls this mess). Justin promises to stay out of his business and exits (the shot of Victor over Alex’s shoulder was a nice touch).

Aaron asks if he can take Sophia home but she’s pissed at him. Aaron explains why he did what he did and how much he wanted to ask her to prom. She softens a bit until Aaron says how cool it was she knew everything and didn’t rat out Holly and Tate.

Holly and Tate finish their dance and then get adorably cute. They kiss and Holly admits how nice it is to be alone together. Tate promises they’ll figure out how to move forward but wants to enjoy the moment. They kiss again and move over to the bed, just as Theresa and Brady enter.

Alex talks to Victor (I really like this trend of talking to the gigantic portrait) saying how much he admired his father’s willingness to do what it took to get what he wanted. Alex has realized what he wants and reveals what appears to be an engagement ring.

Kayla understand Steve doesn’t want to implicate Tripp’s mother but she just really loathes Ava. The two make nice by sharing a milk shake. They get even more adorable when they kiss and she promises to release him the next day.

Ava returns to her room (have the rooms over the pub gotten bigger?) and doesn’t shut the door (why?). Just then, Harris enters.

