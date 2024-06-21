Joshua Morrow Talks 30 Years on Y&R and Nick-Centric Standalone Episode
Today, The Young and the Restless will air an episode honoring Joshua Morrow's (Nick Newman) thirty years on the soap. Morrow spoke to Today.com about the honor and his decades playing the Newman heir.
Morrow is appreciative of the tribute to Nick, saying:
A cornerstone of Nick's life has been his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case), who's arguably his soulmate. Whether they make up or break up, though, Morrow doesn't expect the two to have a happily-ever-after. He mused:
One of Nick's pivotal storylines was the death of his daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Grimes has come back to the show since, playing Cassie's twin Mariah, and Morrow values their bond. He said: