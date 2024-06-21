Joshua Morrow Talks 30 Years on Y&R and Nick-Centric Standalone Episode

Photo provided by CBS

Today, The Young and the Restless will air an episode honoring Joshua Morrow's (Nick Newman) thirty years on the soap. Morrow spoke to Today.com about the honor and his decades playing the Newman heir.

Morrow is appreciative of the tribute to Nick, saying:

The show has invested in me and my character very heavily for this long, and the fact that they’re willing to bring attention to this milestone by having the stand-alone episode just makes you feel incredibly appreciated.

A cornerstone of Nick's life has been his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case), who's arguably his soulmate. Whether they make up or break up, though, Morrow doesn't expect the two to have a happily-ever-after. He mused:

They’re not Nikki [Melody Thomas Scott] and Victor [Eric Braeden].

One of Nick's pivotal storylines was the death of his daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Grimes has come back to the show since, playing Cassie's twin Mariah, and Morrow values their bond. He said: