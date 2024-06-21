Kevin Costner Confirms He Won't Return to Yellowstone

YouTube

Kevin Costner finally confirmed that his absence from Yellowstone is permanent. The actor played the role of patriarch John Dutton since the show's launch. The show, by many metrics the most watched primetime drama series, is credited with reviving his career.

The actor originally parted ways with the show over scheduling issues as he focused on filming his self-financed Horizon series of Western movies. There were rumors of bad blood between him as showrunner Taylor Sheridan, but fans hoped he would return eventually. The show went on production hiatus but fans hoped that he, and the series, would eventually return.

Thursday, Paramount announced that Season 5B of Yellowstone is filming, with the premiere slated to air on November 20, 2024. However, Costner will not be a part of it. The actor posted a video on Instagram stating, "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

Watch Costner's complete video here: