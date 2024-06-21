Tamara Braun Previews Steve Burton's Final Scenes on Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Harris Michaels' (Steve Burton) impending departure from Days of Our Lives will come as no surprise to most soap fans, given that Burton's return to the role that made him a daytime A-lister, General Hospital's Jason Morgan, started airing months ago. But nobody knew exactly how Harris would be exiting Salem. Tamara Braun, who plays Harris's love interest Ava Vitale on Days, gave Soap Opera Digest the scoop.

According to Braun, law-and-order Harris can't get past the fact that ex-mobster Ava planned to take out the villainous Clyde. Harris tells Ava that he's leaving town to track down Megan Hathaway. Said Braun, "He’s leaving. It can be in the guise of needing to find Megan, but at the end of the day he is leaving, and therefore leaving her and their chance of being able to be together. So it doesn’t matter if they are different kinds of people or not.”

Before Harris peaces out, the couple makes love. "This is a common thing that happens among couples.You hold on as tight as you can before you let go. You try to feel everything real, good and intimate, and you cry and you say good-bye. It’s sad."

Braun, who also starred opposite Burton on GH, has no hard feelings about him opting to return to Port Charles. "He’s back at GH where he wants to be and that’s important for him. I want people to be happy. Life is short."