The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon and Billy Fight for Chancellor-Winters

Bryton James and Jason Thompson

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) gets tough with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Look for Victor to use Kyle to get back at Jack (Peter Bergman).

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) has a tough time with family issues.

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) is loving her time in Paris - including getting better aquainted with Alan (Christopher Cousins).

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven/therapist (Sharon Case) reflects on her past. Watch for Sharon to make a call for help.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), confer about Adam. Later, Nick steps up for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Devon/Billy: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and the Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) continue to fight for control of Chancellor-Winters. Look for Devon to grill Lily (Christel Khalil) about her choices and for Jill (Jess Walton) to issue a demand to Billy.

Adam/Chelsea: The two (Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan) get some troubling news. Watch for Billy to be irked by Chelsea's closeness to Adam.

Audra: The scheming exec (Zuleyka Silver) strategizes her next move.

Jack: Old Smilin' and his wife Diane (Susan Walters) are concerned about Kyle's future.

Sally/Chloe: The two (Courtney Hope and Elizabeth Hendrickson) start up a new project.