The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Awkwardly Interrupts Brooke Scolding Hope About Finn

Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge, Brooke and Hope are chatting in a side office at Forrester. Ridge pokes fun at Brooke for giving Hope a hard time. Brooke awkwardly avoids his comment and redirects attention to a dress from Hope’s line. Ridge makes a comment and Hope notes how she’s already made corrections to the length. Ridge gets a clue and realizes the duo were engaged in a different conversation prior to his arrival. He wrongly assumes it was about Hope For The Future which allows Hope to follow his lead. She says she’s confident Hope For The Future will rebound. Ridge shifts and asks if the actual focus of their conversation was Steffy… which once again turns the mood in an awkward direction.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Hope Basks in Brooke’s Ascension to Power

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!