Days of Our Lives Promo: Nicole and Theresa Face Off Over Their Troublesome Teens

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of June 24-28, 2024

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Arianne Zucker, Emily O’Brien

Nicole vs Theresa: Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) caught Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) having a private prom at the Salem Inn. When they all return to the DiMera mansion, Theresa gives Nicole (Arianne Zucker) the business about her poor mothering skills. Nicole tells Ms. Donovan to shut up or get thrown out of her house!

Leo vs Diana: Leo (Greg Rikaart) heads to Statesville to confront his mother about her horrific parenting. Diana (Judith Chapman) says she is NOT responsible for Leo’s wrecked life. A vulnerable Leo asks Diana for an explanation.

EJ vs Stefan: Stefan (Brandon Barash) demands EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) get moving on overturning Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez) verdict and having her released from prison. We also get our first glance at nuGabi!

Chanel vs Radiation Exposure: Chanel (Raven Bowens) bends over double in pain and is rushed to University Hospital. She’s scared and clings to Johnny (Carson Boatman) as there’s clearly something wrong with her pregnancy. We see Abe (James Reynolds), in the hospital lobby, asking a distraught Paulina (Jackée Harry) if Chanel’s baby is ok.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!