Perkie’s Observations: Finn Passes Out and Tracy Takes Action on General Hospital

Sam tells Carly she knows why Jason is working with the FBI and plays her the recording. Carly says it never occurred to her the FBI had this information. Sam explains how and why she and Spinelli went looking for what they had on Jason. Sam is angry with Carly that Jason let everyone think he was dead to protect her. Carly tells her to direct her anger at John and not Jason. Sam asks about the people Jason left behind for her and then storms out.

Sam tells Spinelli about his visit with Carly and how she had no idea what Jason had done to protect her from racketeering charges. Sam says Jason turned his back on everyone else to keep Carly safe and he has to live with those consequences.

Anna says she's Valentin's blind spot and can take him unaware. Jason says he needs the proof to help Carly. After Anna leaves, John shows up wanting to know what they discussed. Jason says John won't find proof Anna is the head of Pikeman because she isn't. He says John is derailing his own investigation by targeting the wrong person. John claims he's following evidence and wants Jason to find the proof.

Anna joins Valentin for dinner and snoops around while he gets the meal ready. Anna tells him about Brennan's attack in prison and he told her he stabbed himself to get a visit from Carly. Valentin doesn't want to discuss Brennan.



Anna asks about his work with ELQ and all his jetting around the world. He claims he's just visiting Charlotte and asks what case she is working on now, but she deflects. Valentin says he loves her, always has and promises it's the entire truth. Anna admits she's still drawn to him but says it's time to leave. The two share a kiss as Jason shows up, snooping through the window.

John stops by Carly's with a bottle of wine to thank her for the night she saved him in the alley. He says his investigation is almost done and he'll miss her when he goes back to Quantico. She asks if he's rounded up all the bad guys and his turn of phrase makes her question whether the bad 'guy' is really a woman. He deflects the question and the two share a glass. (My goodness, Carly has allll the boys in her backyard for her milkshake)

Georgie wants Violet to spend the night, but she says she needs to go home because her dad gets sad when she's not there. After Violet leaves, Maxie tells Spinelli she's worried about her. Maxie thinks something bad is going on at home.

A drunken Finn cuts his hand and then passes out. Violet gets home, finds him and calls Tracy, who then calls 911. Tracy gets there as the paramedics do and tries to reassure Violet. Tracy wants to take Violet to Chase's house, but she doesn't want to go. Tracy convinces her and the two leave while paramedics try to wake up Finn.

Brook Lynn keeps Violet distracted while Tracy explains to Chase what happened. Tracy tells him to bring Violet back to the mansion while she handles Finn.

Violet worries about leaving Finn alone for the night, but Brook Lynn and Chase convince her it's alright. Brook Lynn tells Chase they need to keep Violet safe.

Tracy gets back to the apartment to find the paramedics gone and Finn passed out. She videotapes the scene, with the broken glass and him slumped on the couch. Tracy packs a suitcase and forces Finn awake. He asks about Violet and Tracy says she's gone and not coming back.

