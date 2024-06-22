The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon and Nick Welcome Faith Home

Sharon Case, Reylynn Caster, Joshua Morrow

Sharon is concerned she doesn’t have more time to prepare for Faith’s arrival, but Nicholas tells her to relax (Sharon! Hooray!). Faith arrives and her parents enthusiastically embrace her. Sharon leads Faith into the room as Nicholas wonders how many bricks his daughter brought home in her bags. Faith makes a big statement saying she left her heavy baggage at school. Sharon zooms in and asks what’s up. Faith diverts their attention saying her bags are filled with gifts for the entire family. Nicholas says they would’ve picked her up from the airport but Faith says taking a ride from the airport is reclaiming her power after the whole Cameron situation. Nicholas embraces his daughter and says she’s safe. Sharon questions why she still seems on edge. Sharon embraces Faith as her daughter collapses in tears.

