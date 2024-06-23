The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas’ Return Proves Devastating for Hope
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about his plans for the future.
Thomas’ news throws Hope (Annika Noelle) for a loop.
Luna (Lisa Yamada) begins to question Poppy’s (Romy Park) history.
Hope begs Thomas to reconsider reconnecting.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge are thrilled to catch up with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).
Hope and Steffy tussle over Thomas.
Poppy is forced to return to reality.
Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) support Tom’s (Clint Howard) dream.
Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!