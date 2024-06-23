Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas’ Return Proves Devastating for Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 24-28, 2024
Matthew Atkinson

Matthew Atkinson

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about his plans for the future.

Thomas’ news throws Hope (Annika Noelle) for a loop.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) begins to question Poppy’s (Romy Park) history.

Hope begs Thomas to reconsider reconnecting.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Is Stunned by Hope’s Confession

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge are thrilled to catch up with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope and Steffy tussle over Thomas.

Poppy is forced to return to reality. 

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) support Tom’s (Clint Howard) dream.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Makes a Decision About Hope For The Future

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1584
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Hope Tells Brooke She Has Concerns About Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2732
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Luna and RJ Consider Their Path Forward

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment