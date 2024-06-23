Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chanel’s Pregnancy Hits a Catastrophic Crisis

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of June 24-28, 2024

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) goes to Rafe (Galen Gering) to help deal with Melinda (Tina Huang).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Xander (Paul Telfer) butt heads.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) experiences a scary problem with her pregnancy.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) heads to Statesville to see Diana (Judith Chapman).

EJ admits he saw Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s drunken liplock.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) get engaged.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!