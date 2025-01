Steven Bergman Photography

Alex Trebek will receive a unique honor. According to the United States Postal Service (USPS), the late Jeopardy! host will be featured on Forever Stamps, which will go on sale Monday, July 22.

The image on the stamp features Trebek standing next to a game board full of clues. All the boxes, however, feature the same question:

This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy' for 37 seasons.

Below is the answer, concealed in upside-down print.