The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Freaks Out When Douglas Calls Paris Mom

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is holding on to Douglas and facing Thomas at Forrester Creations. Douglas asks to grab a soda from the kitchen and heads out, leaving his parents to chat. They compliment each other’s good looks before Hope says how difficult it’s been since he’s been gone. Thomas assumes she understands why he had to ditch town. Hope understands, some what, but also not really. He asks how Hope is doing and she says things in her professional and personal life have been somewhat confusing. Thomas is confused and Hope says she hasn’t been able to trust her feelings. Hope says she’s just really happy Thomas and Douglas have come home.

Later in the episode, Douglas returns and suddenly Paris shows up. He calls for his “mom” and both Paris and Hope respond. Hope asks why Douglas called Paris “mom” and wonders what fresh hell is going on. She looks up and is horrified to see an engagement ring right before Thomas says he and Paris are engaged.

