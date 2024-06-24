Skip to main content

Bombshell Revelations Are Made on General Hospital

Maura West

Maura West

This week on General Hospital, shocking truths and revelations are made. Anna (Finola Hughes) continues on her quest to gain evidence to nail Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for the crimes he's committed. Finn (Michael Easton) demands to know where Violet (Jophielle Love) is from Tracy (Jane Elliot), but he’s about to get a rude awakening from Ms. Quartermaine.

Over at Sonny's (Maurice Benard) place, the mob kingpin lets Ava (Maura West) know she's being evicted. Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) gets into panic mode and tries to fix the mess she created, so she turns to Brennan (Charles Mesure). Will she make things worse?

Watch the promo below.

