Bryan Craig Returning to General Hospital

After weeks of speculation spurred by the actor's coy social media posts, TVLine has confirmed that Bryan Craig will return to General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos. However, there's a catch: so far, he's only booked for a single episode.

Morgan, the penguin-loving son of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) died from injuries sustained in a car bombing in 2016.  GH fans have been speculating about which male character would be returning to Port Charles this summer since the show's executive producer gave an interview at the Daytime Emmys in which he stated, "A former cast member is coming back. And I think that the audience will go crazy for HIM."

Craig set tongues wagging by posting, "Who could it be?" in response to a post by Soap Opera Digest about the mystery return.

He later followed up with a now-deleted photo of the GH set, presumably from when he was filming. Given that this is a single-episode appearance, it seems likely that, rather than returning from the dead, Morgan will appear in a dream or hallucination. Given that Sonny is currently spinning out due to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tampering with his medication, he seems like a possible candidate to have a vision of Morgan.

