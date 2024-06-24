Skip to main content

General Hospital Grad Ryan Paevey Explains Why He's Stepping Back From Acting

Ryan Paevey

Former General Hospital hunk Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is taking a step back from acting. He issued a statement to Heavy.com, which he then posted to his Instagram account.

In the note, Paevey stated that there's been a lot of gossip, and many people have taken previous comments out of context or misrepresented his words. He went on to say:

Paevey shared that he's had many years of "smooth sailing" in Hollywood, but he's found things much harder in the last year or so. He added:

He noted:

He then clarified that he's working now on a business called Fortunate Endeavor. According to its website, his company offers collections of apparel, jewelry, and more.

