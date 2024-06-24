General Hospital Grad Ryan Paevey Explains Why He's Stepping Back From Acting
Former General Hospital hunk Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is taking a step back from acting. He issued a statement to Heavy.com, which he then posted to his Instagram account.
In the note, Paevey stated that there's been a lot of gossip, and many people have taken previous comments out of context or misrepresented his words. He went on to say:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Paevey shared that he's had many years of "smooth sailing" in Hollywood, but he's found things much harder in the last year or so. He added:
He noted:
He then clarified that he's working now on a business called Fortunate Endeavor. According to its website, his company offers collections of apparel, jewelry, and more.