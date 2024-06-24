General Hospital Grad Ryan Paevey Explains Why He's Stepping Back From Acting

Steven Bergman

Former General Hospital hunk Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is taking a step back from acting. He issued a statement to Heavy.com, which he then posted to his Instagram account.

In the note, Paevey stated that there's been a lot of gossip, and many people have taken previous comments out of context or misrepresented his words. He went on to say:

As I’ve stated before, I am taking a step back from acting, something I’ve felt I’ve needed to do for a while now, and a decision proven to be absolutely necessary in the past few weeks. The industry hasn’t felt like the place for me in quite some time now, and my mental health has suffered from it. It’s taken me to a bit of a dark place, made me into a version of myself I don’t like very much.

Paevey shared that he's had many years of "smooth sailing" in Hollywood, but he's found things much harder in the last year or so. He added:

I’ve had bank accounts hacked, money embezzled, investments stolen….things that, while difficult, can be recovered from. But after all that, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. I left Los Angeles to be closer to her, and feel the need to devote more of my time, energy, and resources closer to home.

He noted:

Please don’t think for a second that it’s 'all bad news'. I have so, so much to be grateful for. I am grateful to this industry as a whole, I am grateful to General Hospital for giving a green actor a chance and tolerating his learning curve, to Hallmark for changing my life and taking me to places that have become my favorite on Earth, to my managers for seeing something in a grunt with no resume and helping to architect a whole new trajectory and life for him, and to all of YOU who have helped raise up this handyman and bartender and taking him on a decade long adventure the likes of which he never imagined.

He then clarified that he's working now on a business called Fortunate Endeavor. According to its website, his company offers collections of apparel, jewelry, and more.