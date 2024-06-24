Perkie’s Observations: Tracy Employs Diane to Keep Violet Safe From Her Drunken Daddy on General Hospital

Jane Elliot

On today’s General Hospital recap:

John says his case is wrapping up and he'll be leaving within the week. Carly wishes him luck on his arrest before he leaves.

Finn insists on knowing where Violet is, but Tracy shows him the photos of him passed out in the broken glass. She tells him Violet thought he had died and was scared. Finn promises this is his wake-up call and wants Violet back. Tracy says he needs to prove he can care for himself before he can get her back.

Tracy says she booked him a room at a rehab facility, but he denies needing it. He argues but then realizes Violet is at the mansion and says he's going to get her. Finn says if anyone tries to stop him, he'll get the police involved. Tracy says she'll help Brook Lynn and Chase get custody.

Molly gets home late and TJ wonders if she's avoiding him. He wants to discuss what happened and apologizes to her. TJ says he shouldn't have blamed her for a decision they both agreed on. Molly admits she's been having panicked thoughts that Kristina won't be able to give up the baby when the time comes. He says Kristina gave them this gift because she loves them and thinks they need to have a little faith in her. The two strip each other and have an afternoon delight.

Kristina stops by to see Sonny and give him a gift of organic garlic. He offers to cook her a meal as Blaze and Natalia show up. Sonny cooks for all of them and they're enjoying the meal until Ava drops by and wants to join. Kristina tells her no saying she won't share a meal with the woman who stabbed Alexis in the back, which confuses Sonny. Kristina accuses Ava of having Alexis disbarred. Ava counters Alexis lied under oath, but Kristina isn't having it. Sonny wants details so Ava leaves and Kristina explains. Everyone praises Kristina for defending Alexis.

Spinelli stops by and Carly complains about how John used her as leverage. Carly says she has to fix it and will go to John and tell him to arrest her. Spinelli stops her, saying he can't let her do it. Carly thinks Diane can help her, but Spinelli says if she can't, Carly will end up in prison and Donna will suffer.

Carly says the boys were without Jason, but Spinelli says they still had their mothers. He says Donna wouldn't have her. Carly feels guilty for Jason’s actions and how his kids suffered but also realizes how much he loves her. Spinelli says she needs to let this go, it's already done, and she can't undo it. He says Jason's sacrifice would have been for nothing. Carly agrees not to turn herself in but says she'll find a way to stop the FBI from using her as leverage. She says Agent Cates won't see her coming.

At the mansion, Chase warns Yuri to lock the gates and make sure not to allow Finn to enter while Lois welcomes Violet with open arms. Brook Lynn and Chase do their best to reassure Violet, who's concerned about Finn needing her

Chase summons Diane and explains the situation. Diane warns them, as Violet's father, the law is on Finn’s side. That being said, she thinks they can get an emergency custody hearing so Violet can stay with them for the time being. Tracy shows up and tells them they'll need a restraining order.

Tracy tells the group there is a rehab bed ready for Finn but doesn't think he'll go. Diane says she can put the petition for custody tomorrow.

