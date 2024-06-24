Judith Chapman Breaks Down Diana and Leo's Face-Off on Days of Our Lives
She's back! Actress Judith Chapman is slipping back into the role of Diana Colville on Days of Our Lives and re-teaming with her longtime co-star Greg Rikaart (Leo), who also plays her son Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless. The last time fans saw Diana, she was being hauled off to prison for trying to have Marlena (Deidre Hall) rubbed out in 2019.
What exactly has Ms. Colville been up to? It seems Leo pays his mother a visit on the advise of his mother's victim and his shrink, Marlena! How does this play out? Chapman spoke with Soap Opera Digest to get the skinny:
Is Chapman on board with seeing Diana back in the saddle again over at DAYS in the near future? The actress stated: