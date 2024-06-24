Judith Chapman Breaks Down Diana and Leo's Face-Off on Days of Our Lives

She's back! Actress Judith Chapman is slipping back into the role of Diana Colville on Days of Our Lives and re-teaming with her longtime co-star Greg Rikaart (Leo), who also plays her son Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless. The last time fans saw Diana, she was being hauled off to prison for trying to have Marlena (Deidre Hall) rubbed out in 2019.

What exactly has Ms. Colville been up to? It seems Leo pays his mother a visit on the advise of his mother's victim and his shrink, Marlena! How does this play out? Chapman spoke with Soap Opera Digest to get the skinny:

Diana was not happy about him going to Marlena for help and Leo is like, ‘Yeah, Mom, I’m figuring this out because you messed me up so much in my life.' She stays in control so she’s not breaking down but her facade definitely cracks. By the time we finished the scenes, everybody who was in earshot started applauding. I thought it was just a token, ‘Oh, welcome back, Judith,’ but it was because Greg and I apparently knocked it out of the park. The director came out, threw her hands up and was like, ‘You did it, you did it!’ Greg and I hugged and just clung to each other for 15, 20 seconds. I was just very happy and my thought was, ‘If that’s the last thing I ever do on film, I’m pretty proud of it.’

Is Chapman on board with seeing Diana back in the saddle again over at DAYS in the near future? The actress stated: