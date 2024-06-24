The Young and the Restless' Michelle Stafford Reflects on Daytime Emmy Wins (INTERVIEW)

Michelle Stafford Courtesy of The Young and the Restless

In Genoa City, trouble seems to follow Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) around. She recently renewed her rivalries with both Diane (Susan Walters) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell), faked her own death, and ended Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) for good! The actress behind The Young and The Restless' fiery red head, Michelle Stafford, has been a bright light on the series since her debut in 1994. She really took the material to the next level this year and earned the award as 2024’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series!

Daytime Confidential had the chance to speak with Stafford a few days after her win. The actress mentions the few days leading up to the Emmys were a bit hectic! “It was so crazy! To be honest, in the last 48 hours up to the show, I just had a chicken breast, Hot Tamales and Mentos! I don't recommend that!” Sometimes, it’s like that! However, it seems to be just the right amount of fuel to look absolutely gorgeous in a floor-length red gown at the Emmys!

So, how is the now three-time Emmy winner feeling after her big night? “It's nice to win! And I didn't even realize it had been 20 years! I mean I knew it had been a while.” It all happened when and how it should! Was this win different than the others? “They all feel different, for sure! Certainly, this feels different because I'm 20 years older! Right? The one thing that happened that I'm like 'Ugh God' is before the show they do this whole speech that everybody gets 30 seconds. Please only use 30 seconds, because people at the end have no time. So, mine was like the last award, or the second to the last award. I was like, 'Oh, My God, all these people were talking and for more than 30 seconds.' I didn't think this until I was up there that I probably have like 10 seconds. There was nothing on the teleprompter saying please wrap up or counting me down or anything. I thought, 'Oh, it's probably just the honor system!' Apparently, we were under, because they were cutting other speeches. I could’ve talked forever, and I didn't know that!”

The good part is that it’s not too late! Stafford gives a few additional shoutouts to some special people in her life. “I've already posted it on Instagram, but the great Matty Kane (Director Media and Talent, Young and Restless!) I'm so upset! All I could think of is I gotta do this quick and get out of here. Then, your, mind turns to mush. Oh, there’s Peter (Bergman, Jack Abbott) and Josh Morrow (Nick Newman), and Susan (Walters, Diane Jenkins)! I just love them all so much. They've been such great coworkers and scene partners. Allison (Lanier, Summer Newman), too! I didn't think of (producers) John (Fisher) and Steve (Kent) who worked with us on a daily basis! I would have named them, and would have taken some time.”

It’s been an interesting time for the actress since her latest return in 2019! She admits there were some struggles, especially with the pandemic. “These last four years on the show have been challenging for all of us. For me, it was particularly challenging to work with the mask and six feet apart. At one point, I was working with Peter, Mel (Melody Thomas Scott, Nikki Newman) and Josh, and I sat there. I think this was like mainly like the end of 2021. I was like, you guys, we went through a pandemic together. It means something to me. It was hard. It was really, in so many ways for my life, brutal. The aftermath, you know, the years after have been particularly challenging in my life. I started to cry about it, but it's really a relief to go to work and work with those guys. We all have fun, we laugh, and you know we get the job done! They mean something to me and they've been incredibly supportive of me. It's a really good group. So, to me, I wanted to acknowledge the crew and the cast and everybody that I've worked with. That's what was important.” It’s clear the Y&R family is strong!

Next year, it’s her turn to host the leading ladies lunch! “I know! I get to do that! It’s so much fun.” For anyone who is unfamiliar, the Lead Actress nominees have a standing lunch every year, which goes back decades at this point. This past year, instead of just the leading ladies, it was all the women who were nominated for an award. While Stafford didn’t get to attend due to a prior commitment to attend her daughter’s volleyball game, she speaks on past luncheons! “I didn't go this year. I went to Jennifer Gareis’ house later on! I’ve never missed one before, but I just have to make sure my kids take precedence. It's always fun, though. We all know each other and have all pretty much worked together. It's just talking about stuff. We don't really talk about our shows, but we just talk about other things. Fun! Fun!”

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Stafford. Not only did she take home the gold at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, it will mark 30 years since she first hit Y&R! “It’s funny that you bring that up. I was doing these interviews and they're like, 'Oh, you have a big anniversary coming up.' And I had no idea what people were talking about, right? I was off the show for like eight of those years. So, I realIy don't feel like I can own it. It's Phyllis’ anniversary. And I'm gonna take it. You know, what does it mean? It means I'm a dinosaur is what it means. It's okay. I don't mind. Someone's gotta be. Might as well be me!”

I don’t think so at all! It shows longevity and not only the characters popularity, but Stafford’s. Phyllis Summers has been an important part of the show since her first day! What has it been like to keep coming back to play Phyllis after all these years? “Phyllis is, at times, kind of a harder character for me to play because it's very emotionally involved. It can get kind of exhausting. You know what I mean? I remember last year, Josh (Griffith, Head Writer) told me Phyllis is gonna unravel and spin out. So, I was like, 'Oh, Great!' So, I started playing it like that. She was unraveling and spinning out. At one point, I said, 'Well, she's unraveling,' and he said, 'Oh Michelle, there's a long way to go!' I did it a little too early! A good six months too early. She unravels, gets jacked up, and she's kind of a punching bag for people. It's okay! I don't mind doing it. These days, I think I'm just better at handling it. These days means since I've been back in 2019. I think in the past I was too connected to the character. I had a really hard time separating. So, you leave to get a break and then they just pull you back in!”

Shades of The Godfather III, there! Here’s hoping to another 30 years of Phyllis and Michelle Stafford! Congrats on your win, Michelle!