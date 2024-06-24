Skip to main content

Tony Hale, Dulé Hill Among Stars to Do Live Reading of Michael Ausiello's Unproduced Soap Script For Charity

Primetime stars are lining up to get involved in a soapy project: for a good cause. Per Deadline, actors including Tony HaleDulé Hill, Ana Gasteyer, Gillian Jacobs, Mitch Silpa, Tony Rodriguez, Tristan Michael BrownJim Rash, and Sasheer Zamata will participate in a live reading of a soap opera that TVLine's Michael Ausiello wrote as a child. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Trevor Project.

The performers will read Beverly Hills, a sudser script penned by Ausiello when he was just 13. They will tread the boards, reading the script for the very first time, at the Hayworth Theater (also known as the Dynasty Typewriter) on July 16. You can also live-stream the event.

Ausiello and Tom DeTrinis will co-direct the production, while Ausiello and Patrick Cotnoir will produce. 

Check out a synopsis of the event below.

Also, get a ticket to the Beverly Hills live reading.

