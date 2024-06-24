Who Should Audra Set Her Romantic Sights on Next on The Young and the Restless? (POLL)

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is riding high on The Young and the Restless.

She has vanquished Tucker (Trevor St. John) personally and professionally. She has the ear of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and can pretty much pick any man she wants to be in her bed. But who should she choose next? Genoa City is brimming with options.

There's Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), whose boring relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway) is live action ZzzzQuil Ultra. He's got money, power and a boring girlfriend. Maybe he's just the boringly stable presence Audra needs as she conquers the corporate world?

There's Devon's cousin Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic), her on-again-off-again confidant. They spend a lot of time together, maybe they should spend even more?

There's her past lover Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), who desperately needs a distraction from the Genoa City's far less interesting version of Kimmy Schmidt, Claire (Hayley Erin). Though maybe wishy-washy Kyle doesn't deserve Audra and should stay focused on milquetoast.

Then there are some wild cards like Kyle's uncle Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Claire's uncle Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Billy is currently with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and orbiting Lily (Christel Khalil) while Adam is seeing Sally (Courtney Hope). Audra could waltz into either of those men's lives and snatch him away.

Then there are the insane, it will never happen options, like say Audra setting her sights on Kyle's dad Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). How delicious would the drama be to see Audra go toe-to-toe with Diane (Susan Walters) and, gasp, end up Kyle's step mom?

