B&B's Matthew Atkinson Explains Thomas' Feelings For Ex Hope and New Fiancée Paris

Matthew Atkinson, The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is home again on The Bold and the Beautiful. Something major has changed, though; he's engaged to Paris (Diamond White)!

RELATED: B&B's Matthew Atkinson Teases Shocking Change When Thomas Returns

When he left town, Thomas was brokenhearted by Hope (Annika Noelle) turning down his proposal yet again. Is he really over the blonde (and head-over-heels for Paris, who's also the sister of his ex-fiancée Zoe [Kiara Barnes], whom he left at the alter for Hope)? Atkinson told Soap Opera Digest:

Of Thomas' new relationship, he commented:

Atkinson added that some of the Forresters are a bit skeptical at the speed of the engagement, though Thomas' little sis Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) appears thrilled that her brother has moved on from her arch-rival. Thomas' son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a happy camper, too. He mused:

