B&B's Matthew Atkinson Explains Thomas' Feelings For Ex Hope and New Fiancée Paris

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is home again on The Bold and the Beautiful. Something major has changed, though; he's engaged to Paris (Diamond White)!

When he left town, Thomas was brokenhearted by Hope (Annika Noelle) turning down his proposal yet again. Is he really over the blonde (and head-over-heels for Paris, who's also the sister of his ex-fiancée Zoe [Kiara Barnes], whom he left at the alter for Hope)? Atkinson told Soap Opera Digest:

But what I will say is from my work coming into this and shooting these scenes, the perspective I had from Thomas was he’s literally doing everything he possibly can to move on from Hope and sort of the devastation of being with someone you love, finally getting the person that you love and then being with someone you love and then them not showing that reciprocal excitement to progress the relationship. He had to move on. But coming back and being with her in person, I think it’s a constant process of trying to push down [unresolved] feelings for Thomas.

Of Thomas' new relationship, he commented:

I don’t think that Paris is a rebound for Thomas, but I do think that he wasn’t completely over that relationship [with Hope] before he got into a new one. And I think being in another country helps. Out of sight, out of mind.

Atkinson added that some of the Forresters are a bit skeptical at the speed of the engagement, though Thomas' little sis Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) appears thrilled that her brother has moved on from her arch-rival. Thomas' son Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a happy camper, too. He mused: