BREAKING NEWS: Jonathan Jackson Checks Back Into General Hospital!

Ladies and Gentleman, cowboy has returned! Jonathan Jackson is coming back to General Hospital to reprise his Emmy award-winning role as Lucky Spencer. Deadline reports Jackson, who was last seen in 2015, will be back in Port Charles later this summer and will be on the sudser for a long time.

GH's Frank Valentini hinted recently that a former cast member is coming back and that "the audience will go crazy for him," leaving many to wonder who it could be. On June 24, news broke that Bryan Craig (Ex-Morgan Corinthos) would be back but just for a single episode this August.

Jackson originated the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura's (Genie Francis) son from 1993-1999 and returned from 2009 to 2011. Jackson went on to star in ABC's country musical drama, Nashville, for six seasons and briefly appeared on GH in 2015.

Are you excited for Jackson's return? Sound off in the comments!