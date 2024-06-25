Cherie Jimenez Teases Gabi's Pending Release From Jail on Days of Our Lives
Cherie Jimenez will debut in the role of Gabi Hernandez DiMera on Days of Our Lives this week. Ahead of her Salem start, the daytime newbie teased to Soaps.com what precedes Gabi's freedom and how the character changed during her time in the clink.
RELATED: Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives
Jimenez admitted Gabi is curious when her husband Stefan (Brandon Barash) visits and says she'll soon be free. The actress said:
Recommended Articles
Sure, EJ isn't Gabi's number-one fan, but little does Gabi know, her husband has his big brother dead to rights due to blackmail. But after not being able to be with her daughter and loved ones for so long, the brunette isn't going to be the same woman as when she was first locked up. Jimenez previewed:
Ultimately, her release will change everything. Jimenez clarified that: