Cherie Jimenez Teases Gabi's Pending Release From Jail on Days of Our Lives

Peacock

Cherie Jimenez will debut in the role of Gabi Hernandez DiMera on Days of Our Lives this week. Ahead of her Salem start, the daytime newbie teased to Soaps.com what precedes Gabi's freedom and how the character changed during her time in the clink.

RELATED: Cherie Jimenez Cast as New Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives

Jimenez admitted Gabi is curious when her husband Stefan (Brandon Barash) visits and says she'll soon be free. The actress said:

Gabi is skeptical, of course. It’s like, ‘Why is this going to happen?’ And when he mentions that E J is the one who is going to help him, she just doesn’t believe it. She’s hopeful and thinking, ‘OK, this is happening. This is possibly going to happen. And I think I can believe that this is going to happen’ — until Stefan mentions EJ [Dan [Feuerriegel].

Sure, EJ isn't Gabi's number-one fan, but little does Gabi know, her husband has his big brother dead to rights due to blackmail. But after not being able to be with her daughter and loved ones for so long, the brunette isn't going to be the same woman as when she was first locked up. Jimenez previewed:

This has been a really tough situation for Gabi. So coming out of prison, she’s obviously gonna be a changed person. It’s going to bring a new dynamic and of course, me coming into this role, it’s going to be my interpretation of Gabi, while also understanding that the fans have their view of who Gabi was.

Ultimately, her release will change everything. Jimenez clarified that: