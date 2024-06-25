Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Star Carson Boatman Discusses Chanel and Johnny's Baby Drama

Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman

Days of Our Lives' Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) were about to get their happily ever after. The two were on the verge of departing Salem for the sunny skies of Los Angeles, with a baby on the way. Unfortunately, their world was turned upside down when Mark (Jonah Robinson) checked the ultrasound and informed them there was something wrong with their unborn child. 

Do the two have anything to worry about? Days' Boatman spoke to Soap Opera Digest to give the tea on what's to come and where Johnny stands on being a father. According to Boatman:

When Chanel starts to experience severe stomach pains, both Johnny and his mother-in-law Paulina (Jackée Harry) spring into action and rush Chanel to the hospital. Chanel keeps Paulina outside as Mark examines her and the baby, since she's still mad at her mother for exposing her to radiation. Just how does Johnny take the mother and daughter estrangement? 

As the two wait to hear what's happening with the baby, Johnny attempts to keep things positive for Chanel, but the two know things could be dire for Baby DiMera. Boatman remarks:

