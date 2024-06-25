Days of Our Lives Recap: Harris Says Goodbye to Salem

Steve Burton

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn – Private Prom Central: Holly and Tate are kissing and simply enjoying their time together. Just then, Theresa and Brady bust in. Theresa accuses the duo about getting ready to have sex, which mortifies her son. Theresa goes on to say she knew they were going to try and sneak off and Tate says it’s because they were both being so unreasonable. Theresa doubles down saying she knows they had a plan for this evening.

Tate admits they have been meeting up but only because their parents have been so unreasonable. Theresa is furious and wonders how often her son has been lying to them. Tate and Theresa continue to argue as Brady remains silent. Tate asks for his father to say something but Brady doesn’t quite know what to do. Holly decides to call a ride, but Theresa says she’s going to drive her home to the DiMera mansion. Tate pushes back but Brady agrees saying Nicole needs to know Holly is ok. With that, Theresa exits with Holly.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Eric and Marlena are enjoying a little nosh on the sofa (why was all the power out in the outside shot?). They chat about John and Marlena says he’s out of town. She reminds Eric how he feels responsible for killing Konstantin’s daughter and is hoping he can make amends.

Eric and Marlena begin to eat dessert. Marlena isn’t certain she wants to enjoy the treat since so much change seems to be coming soon. Just then, Brady walks in and Tate storms past him (Eric is eating that cake like popcorn as he prepares to watch what’s to come).

Tate loses his cool and says his mother has lost her mind. Eric continues to eat cake as Brady says it wasn’t his intention to bust in on Tate’s private prom. Marlena asks where Holly and Theresa are and Tate says they’re back at the DiMera mansion.

Tate tries to minimize his actions but, Brady says Theresa has every right to be upset. Marlena reminds Tate that Theresa is his mother and he and Holly need to prove they are trustworthy.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ and Nicole are enjoying sweet treats and making fun of each other’s choices. Just then, Nicole gets a text and is slightly upset it wasn’t Holly posting pictures from her time at the prom. They chat about Jude for a bit before EJ says he needs to tell Nicole something about Eric.

EJ says he saw Nicole kiss Eric the night he brought her home drunk. She wonders why he didn’t say anything, and he says he wanted to pretend he didn’t see it. EJ is only telling her now because he doesn’t want secrets between them (HAHAHAHAHA). EJ gets a wee vulnerable and says he’s always afraid he might lose her. Nicole assures him that her time with Eric is in the past and she loves only him. With that, they kiss, just before Theresa and Holly arrive.

Theresa tells Nicole and EJ how she caught Holly and Tate “hooking up.” Holly immediately denies the accusation as Nicole clearly has no clue what’s happening. Theresa doubles down when Nicole asks her to leave so she can chat with her daughter. Theresa thinks everything is Nicole’s fault since she let her delinquent daughter out of the house. She can’t believe Nicole continues to defend her daughter after Holly and Tate have been sneaking around behind their backs for months. They all continue to argue until Jude begins to cry and EJ takes Theresa to the door.

Holly apologizes for disturbing Jude when Nicole asks about the hotel room. Holly scrambles and discusses her plans to sneak off with Tate. She pushes forward saying Brady and Theresa were oppressive in their oversight of the star-crossed lovers. Nicole tries to understand, and Holly says her mother must understand having feelings for someone when everyone else tries to keep you apart.

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex looks at the engagement ring he purchased for Theresa. He talks to Victor about his plans when Maggie walks in and asks what’s up. Alex asks how she’s holding up and they chat a bit more about the ripple effect from Konstantin. They bond over being on the same side of a situation, for once. Alex wants them to find a way to be on the same side more often.

Maggie and Alex acknowledge their issues. Alex says he wants them to be family and work together. He wants to make Victor proud. Maggie is impressed Alex was actually listening to her. They both agree to bury the hatchet and embrace.

Maggie asks about Theresa and says she’s glad Alex is in her life. She says she is fond of Theresa and thinks she’s trying her best to be a better person, and Alex agrees.

Theresa arrives and fills Alex in on what happened with Holly and Tate. Alex is sorry for her evening but has other things to discuss. With that, he pulls out the engagement ring. They talk a bit more and Alex decides it’s time to propose. He gets down on one me and asks Theresa to be Mrs. Alex Kiriakis.

Brady Pub – Ava’s Room: Ava puts down her bags just before Harris arrives. She assumes Harris hasn’t returned because of her but he says it’s because of Hope. He says she got a lead on Megan’s location but needs to stay with Bo. Ava seems to understand as Harris has history with both Hope and Megan.

Harris says he doesn’t expect Ava to wait on him as he doesn’t know how long it’s going to take him to find Megan (Could we please get Megan back?). Ava begins to cry as Harris explains why he loves her DESPITE her choices (Can we get someone who loves Ava the way she is – EJ? Stefan?). Harris hopes she understands why he has to go, and she realizes they are actually saying goodbye.

Ava and Harris hit the sheets one last time. In the afterglow, she cries and they embrace.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Tate and Holly Enjoy a Private Prom at the Salem Inn

Endings

Harris and Ava get dressed as he prepares to exit. Ava thanks him for everything and Harris starts to say goodbye. Just then, Ava grabs him and smothers him with kisses.

Nicole tells Holly to head upstairs and says they’ll pick up their discussion in the morning. After she leaves, Nicole looks at Jude and begs him not to turn into a teenager for a red-hot minute.

Brady tells Tate he’s going to bed but that they’ll make everything ok.

Alex sits on bended knee when Theresa says yes to his proposal. They embrace and she looks less than enthused.

Tate and Holly text about their night. He says how sorry he is for everything that happened. Holly says, despite everything, she had the perfect prom night.

Ava and Harris embrace and get teary-eyed as they prepare to say, what could be, their final goodbye. With that, Harris grabs his bags and heads out the door.

Alex puts the engagement ring on Theresa’s finger.

EJ and Nicole embrace and she apologizes for not being honest about the drunken kiss. She asks they not keep any secrets from each other moving forward.

Eric now sits outside the pub and continues to grieve as a random woman walks by pushing a stroller.

