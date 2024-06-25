Days of Our Lives Recap: Leo Faces Off Against Mommy Dearest

Greg Rikaart, Judith Chapman

Brady Pub: Lucas meets Kate for breakfast and is thrilled to no longer be at the monastery. They gossip about Ava and how Harris left town to track down Megan Hathaway.

Lucas abruptly tells Kate he’s headed to Phoenix. Will and Sonny have returned from New Zealand and Samantha Gene and Allie have joined them. Kate can’t believe he’s leaving when they’ve just been reunited. Lucas explains he wants to make amends with his family for what he did to Sami. Kate thinks Sami drove Lucas to his behavior but also blames herself.

Kate thinks he and Philip may have inherited their impulsive behavior from her. Lucas thinks she’s being hard on herself and won’t hear it. Kate gives Lucas her blessing to head to Arizona as long as he promises to return.

Horton House: Chad tells Julie about trying to find Clyde at the supermax when Jack arrives and wonders what’s up. Chad avoids the situation with Abigail and updates Jack about going to Montana. Jack begins to exit to head back to Boston when Julie stops him.

Julie pauses and says she wants Jack and Jennifer Rose to have the time capsule. She hopes they will have the magic touch needed to open it. Jack promises to try and to return soon with JRo in tow. With that, Jack exits the room and Julie and Chad heave a huge sigh of relief.

Chad is frustrated by the whole situation and Julie worries he wants to give up. She wonders if Rafe can help but Chad says the feds have shut down any communication with Clyde. He says he can’t rest until he gets answers and Julie pledges to support him.

As they are discussing the video of the blond woman, Lucas arrives. They all celebrate his commuted sentence. Lucas says he’s saying goodbye to go check on Will and Allie in Phoenix. Lucas notices the video and they decide to tell him what’s going on.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Paulina and Abe chat about Eli, Lani and the twins (who apparently booked it out of town). She can’t believe she has to say goodbye to yet another daughter. Abe cheers her up by showing Paulina a story noting the recall attempt was nixed. She’s annoyed by the article title but is happy with the result. Paulina is still furious she had to fire Melinda and rehire EJ. She also notes she still needs a head of sanitation and Abe volunteers his services. Paulina wonders if he wants to work under her and also thinks hiring him would be considered nepotism. Abe thinks there’s another reason she doesn’t want him working for her.

Paulina says she doesn’t like the idea of Abe working for her because she wants to work beside him and not over him. Abe says he understands and doesn’t want to make her uncomfortable.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Chanel and Johnny chat about their upcoming move when Dr. Greene arrives on the scene. He has a concern based on the ultrasound images. Dr. Greene says he found two markers that could indicate a genetic abnormality. Chanel asks if they could come from radiation exposure and the doctor says there’s no way to know. They talk a bit about their upcoming move and Dr. Greene says his sister Felicity wants to say goodbye before they leave.

Statesville: Leo gives himself a pep talk as he awaits Diana’s arrival. Just then, she enters. Diana see his notes and immediately starts giving him grief. Leo says he’s started therapy with Marlena and needs to confront his childhood trauma. She scoffs at the idea and thinks Leo should “man up.”

Diana thinks it’s cliché to always blame mommy. Leo strikes back saying she’s tortured him all his life. He tells a story from his childhood where she set him up for failure. Diana doubts Leo’s memory but thinks, if it did happen, the experience was probably character building. Diana turns the tables saying he’s being self-centered and notes how little he’s come to see his own mother.

Diana is done with Leo’s foolishness and SCREAMS for the guard. While she screams, Leo reads his prepared notes. As she awaits the guard, Diana looks tortured by, what she calls, Leo’s self-pity. Leo brings up letting him believe John Black was his father. He stops reading and tells Diana she should never have been a mother. She asks to see his script and promptly rips it to shreds. Diana says she’s not responsible for his life of being a complete degenerate. Further, she thinks Leo is wasting his time in therapy with Marlena.

Leo recalls another time, at nine years old, when he asked for her help. He brought home a “B” on his report guard, pissing off his dad. Something about the situation set him off and he hit Leo so hard, and he begged his mother to intercede. She responded saying to suck it up and be a man. Leo remembers when he killed his father to protect his mother and she blamed him for everything. Diana remains silent as Leo says she never protected him as she was supposed to. She turns and says she’s bored with his story telling. Diana tells him not to come back and he agrees. Leo walks out leaving Diana to consider her life choices.

Horton Square: Chanel is unsettled about leaving Sweet Bits behind but even more, she’s freaked out by the news Dr. Greene gave her about the pregnancy. Felicity arrives to say goodbye and they all promise to stay in touch. Felicity wants to give Chanel her doll so she will remember her. Chanel doesn’t want to take it but Felicity insists. They say goodbye again and embrace before Felicity makes her exit.

They return to discussing the pregnancy. While Chanel has her doubts, Johnny assures her that he’s completely on board.

Endings

Leo arrives at the hospital when he remembers Marlena doesn’t take walk-ins. He makes a call and finds out she doesn’t have an opening until the next day. Leo takes a seat and repeats the end of his discussion with his mother. He repeats aloud that he will never go see her again. That being said, Leo still wants his mother to love him. Just then, Dr. Greene arrives and puts his hand on Leo’s shoulder.

Lucas thinks Clyde is playing games with Chad but understands why he needs to investigate.

Abe arrives at the pub and runs into Kate. They talk about how their family members are leaving town. They move on to discuss how they both want jobs. Kate notes how they worked well together in the mayor’s office and the two make informal plans to brainstorm.

Paulina asks about the doctor’s appointment and Johnny lies saying everything is fine. Just then, Chanel touches her stomach and bends over in pain.

