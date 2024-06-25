Perkie’s Observations: Sonny Kicks Ava to the Curb on General Hospital

Maura West

Finn leaves a voicemail for Chase saying he wants to see Violet and not escalate things. Diane shows up at his door with emergency court papers and a restraining order. Finn accuses her of helping Chase steal his daughter. Diane says Violet is not safe with him right now and there was good reason to get the court order.

Finn contacts Scotty to help him out. Scotty wants to know what happened, but Finn says the papers exaggerate the story. He claims Brook Lynn and Chase have been lying to Violet. Scotty suggests getting a fellow NA member or hospital colleague to talk to the judge on his behalf.

Finn says he quit his job at the hospital and claims Scotty should represent him in a lawsuit against them. Scotty says he's not taking the case because Finn won't come across as sympathetic to a jury. Scotty brings up Chase, but Finn thinks he is being manipulated by Tracy. Scotty says Finn has to fix himself

Liz tells Jason about Finn's situation and how she's worried about Violet. Liz says she's been going to Al Anon meetings to better understand Finn. Liz thanks Jason for coming through for Jake when he called him for help. Jason asks for her permission to continue to reach out to Jake. Liz says Jake is his own person now and Jason will need his permission. Liz says she won't push the relationship because she wants Jake to make the decision to see Jason on his own terms.

Scotty heads to the hospital to complain to Liz about how bad Finn is. She's aware of the restraining order and that Chase is filing for custody. Scotty says he told Finn he needs to get help but that he didn't get through. Scotty says Finn has to hit rock bottom before he'll turn things around.

Sonny informs Ava she's moving out, and she questions the timing. Sonny says the arrangement doesn't work for him anymore and that's it. He wants her gone now and will keep Avery until she finds a place to stay. Sonny says he doesn't want her in his presence anymore.

Ava says they have shared custody and doesn't want to confuse Avery. Sonny says it won't take long for Avery to adjust. Ava reminds him how he said she was the only one he could trust. Sonny wants to know what her angle is and brings up Alexis. Ava defends herself but Sonny says she's not one to judge, seeing as she killed Connie.

Sonny brings up Morgan and how she messed with his meds and would be alive if it weren't for the Jerome family. Ava says she won't be lectured to about morality by him and he needs to take responsibility for his messed-up family. Ava packs a bag and Sonny slams the door in her face as she leaves.

Carly heads to Pentonville to see Jack and says she needs his expertise but doesn't know if she can trust him. He says she can't and not to put all her faith in someone else. Jack tells her to think carefully about who she confides in. Carly tells him the FBI has a recording of her committing RICO violations and engaging in criminal conspiracy.

Carly says she only did it to protect her family. Jack points out it's still illegal. She tells him the FBI is holding it over Jason's head and how it originated from a hack inside the bureau. Carly wants to know if the FBI will honor their agreement, but Jack tells her they won't.

Jack says the FBI will continue to use Jason and when he's no longer useful they'll toss him in prison. Jack tells her to prepare for court because she'll need to defend herself. Carly thanks him for his advice.

Jason is on a stakeout at Valentin's. He asks Maxie to call and check on Anna. Maxie calls and finds Anna waking up in Valentin's bed. She calls Jason back to update him as Anna sends him a text to leave.

Anna and Valentin discuss their relationship. He hopes they'll find their way back to each other some day. Anna brings up Charlotte, but Valentin tells her not to give up on them yet.

Anna meets with Jason and chastises him for spending the night outside Valentin's house. Jason says he was protecting her. Anna says it would have been terrible if Valentin had caught Jason surveilling them.



She mentions how she found a satellite phone in Valentin’s possession and how he likely uses that phone for Pikeman business. Jason says they need to get that phone to the FBI so they can deal with Valentin. Anna says part of her feels like she's betraying Valentin but knows they can't allow him to get away with his crimes.

Valentin makes a call to someone to tell them to move forward with the shipment. He says Sonny won't be a problem.

